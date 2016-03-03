Indiana Pacers Engage In Serious Discussion With Ty Lawson
(Thomas B. Shea, USA TODAY SPORTS)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- According to The Vertical, the Indiana Pacers are in “serious discussions” with free agent Ty Lawson. The Pacers are reportedly not the only team interested in Lawson’s services, but The Vertical did state that the Pacers are the “most serious” team in contention for Lawson.  

There hasn’t been much detail regarding who the other teams are that have interest in Lawson. However, The Vertical did say that there were two other teams interested in signing the former Houston Rockets point guard.

A deal is expected to happen over the course of the next few days as Lawson’s representatives continue communications with the Pacers organization. Ty Lawson is supposed to clear waivers on Thursday and he will then become an unrestricted free agent. 

Ty Lawson 2014-15 Season Highlights: 