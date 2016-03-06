Butler, Gasol Shine As Chicago Bulls Snap Four-Game Skid At Home Against Houston Rockets
Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls got some much needed good news when it announced that Jimmy Butler would make his return against the Houston Rockets. His presence was immediately felt.

Butler helped the Bulls break their four-game losing streak Saturday night in a 108-100 win against James Harden and the Rockets. Butler finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in his first game back since Feb. 5.

With the win, Chicago moves to 31-30 and holds onto the final playoff spot in the eastern conference with a half-game lead over the Detroit Pistons. Houston drops to 30-32 and also holds the eighth spot in the western conference, despite losing seven of their last 10 games. The game against the Bulls is the first of a five-game eastern conference road trip, who are 8-15 against the opposing conference, with the loss to Chicago.

Stars Shine in Windy City

Pau Gasol was dominant against the Rockets in every facet of the game. The 35-year old All-Star registered a monster double-double with 28 points, 17 rebounds and added six assists. Gasol is tied for sixth in the NBA with 35 double-doubles.

The 17 boards was two away from his season high 19 he grabbed on Dec. 2 against Denver. He also got it done on the defensive end, recording two blocks and two steals.