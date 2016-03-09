Damian Lillard's Search For NBA-Elite Status Nears An End

The Portland Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard is tired of not being mentioned in the conversation of top players in the Association. After being passed over on the 2016 All-Star game, Lillard made his frustrations known to everyone who was willing to listen. And while currently ranked as the fifth leading scorer in the league at 26.1 points per game, he certainly has a case for himself.

R-E-S-P-E-C-T

When the announcement for the NBA Western Conference All-Star reserves were made, and Lillard was not on the ticket, several individuals - including Lillard - were appalled. After being selected in the previous two All-Star games in 2014 and 2015, and while averaging 24.3 points per game in the first half of the season, Lillard believed he not only deserved a spot on the roster, but that he was disrespected and embarrassed by the exclusion.

In an a now deleted Instagram post from Lillard, he expressed his vexation with a photo that read "Be so good they can't ignore you." He captioned the photo with the following:

"I just want to thank the coaches who feel I wasn't good enough, the fans that didn't think I was good enough, and Adam Silver also for not thinking I was good enough. This isn't unfamiliar territory for me, it's actually what my life has been inspired by. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't disappointed or that I don't feel disrespected but it's not too much to handle. Not the first or last guy to be snubbed. "You should have been there" isn't good enough for me. But anyway, the reason I'm in these shoes is because I've always use the hand I was dealt to my advantage... A wise man once told me... "it ain't always gone be peaches and cream but somebody has to pay for the reason it's not ... One way or another" ... #ImThankful #Real #NonAllStar #RipCity #YellowTape"

It's hard not to see where Lilard is coming from. All season long, he has been the second-best scoring point guard, behind Golden State's Stephen Curry, and has steadily been an efficient scorer. In addition to leading the Trail Blazers to a 27-27 record at the break, Portland was on a roll as they were the winners of seven of their final eight games before All-Star weekend. In an interview with reporters after a shoot around regarding the Instagram post, Lillard had this to say on the subject. 

"I'm definitely going to take it personally. I said I'd be pissed off about it and I am. I just felt disrespected because I play the game the right way, I play unselfishly, I play for my team to win games and I produce at a high level. I think what I bring to the game as a person, my make up mentally, how I am towards my teammates, how I am towards the media, how I am towards the fans, what an All Star represents in this league, what you would want people looking at in an All Star, I think I make up all those things.

"For me to be having the type of season I'm having, better than any I've had before, and for my team to be third in the Western Conference, I just see it as disrespectful. I'm not one of those guys who's going to say, 'I should be over this guy or that guy.' I'm not a hater. I have respect for each guy who made the roster, and they deserve to, but at the same time, I feel really disrespected, man. That's honestly how I feel."