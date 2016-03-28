Zepeda: The LeBron James Worship Needs To Stop
USA Today Sports

Enough is enough.

We as the media have got to draw a line in the sand and say no more. No more continuous and agonizing moments of decrypting LeBron James' ominous tweets. No more debate about whether or not he is responsible for the firing of two NBA head coaches. No more discussion about if he will ever bring a championship home to Cleveland.

No more.

The Beginning For King James

LeBron James has always been one of the most polarizing figures in sports. Even when he entered onto the scene as a rookie right out of high school, James drew attention for his superb level of talent that drew comparison to Michael Jordan. As the number one pick of the 2003 draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers picked the 18-year-old with hopes that he could bring Cleveland its first sports championship since 1964.

It also didn't help deflect attention from him that he wore number 23, same as Jordan.

USA Today Sports
USA Today Sports

But now that the NBA-declared "King James" has been around for 13 seasons, it's time that we as the media reevaluate our nonstop coverage of the league's most dominant player of the last decade. The world has seen LeBron James dunk, shoot, pass, block, rebound and play at a level that is rarely seen for years and now, we need to end the LeBron James worship.

Social Media Usage

The latest incident arised when recently, James was asked by Cleveland media why he had stopped following the Cleveland Cavaliers Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Yes. That was an actual question presented by an actual journalist.

James shrugged the question off, but did admit later it was because he was entering "playoff mode", something James has done over the last few seasons when his team is poised to make a playoff push. So in all honesty, for several reasons, this shouldn't have been a story idea or even a question.