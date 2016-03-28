Zepeda: The LeBron James Worship Needs To Stop

Enough is enough.

We as the media have got to draw a line in the sand and say no more. No more continuous and agonizing moments of decrypting LeBron James' ominous tweets. No more debate about whether or not he is responsible for the firing of two NBA head coaches. No more discussion about if he will ever bring a championship home to Cleveland.

No more.

The Beginning For King James

LeBron James has always been one of the most polarizing figures in sports. Even when he entered onto the scene as a rookie right out of high school, James drew attention for his superb level of talent that drew comparison to Michael Jordan. As the number one pick of the 2003 draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers picked the 18-year-old with hopes that he could bring Cleveland its first sports championship since 1964.

It also didn't help deflect attention from him that he wore number 23, same as Jordan.

But now that the NBA-declared "King James" has been around for 13 seasons, it's time that we as the media reevaluate our nonstop coverage of the league's most dominant player of the last decade. The world has seen LeBron James dunk, shoot, pass, block, rebound and play at a level that is rarely seen for years and now, we need to end the LeBron James worship.

Social Media Usage

The latest incident arised when recently, James was asked by Cleveland media why he had stopped following the Cleveland Cavaliers Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Yes. That was an actual question presented by an actual journalist.

James shrugged the question off, but did admit later it was because he was entering "playoff mode", something James has done over the last few seasons when his team is poised to make a playoff push. So in all honesty, for several reasons, this shouldn't have been a story idea or even a question.

But the fact that the media, comprised of journalist who are paid to find the most relevant facts and stories, are asking questions about LeBron James' social media activities shows a lack of effort and storytelling.

James vs. Curry Battle

Many NBA fans argue that the emergence of Stephen Curry and the greatness he has displayed both individually and for the Golden State Warriors has overtaken James as the top headline on a nightly basis. There is truth to that. Curry has led his team to a chance at NBA history this season and has dazzled with dribbling and shooting skills that are hard to find a comparison to.

But while he has taken over the NBA, it has only been for the past six months.

James has been the main headline of the NBA on a nightly basis for the last 13 years. No matter what the story, James seems to be constantly pushed as the main story, whether he records a triple-double, announces his free agent decision via an ESPN special or shows frustration over the Cavs defensive effort.

Part of the problem arises from fans.

LeBron James lovers and haters crave his every move. His fans want as much info they can learn about him and his critics are constantly searching for ammunition to fire at him. Either way, the need for LeBron James, no matter what side of the fence you're on, is what has driven sports media to push him on everyone.

What To Do, What To Do

The answer is simple: the media needs to take a step back on over-the-top LeBron James coverage and give the public a much desired break. James will always spark interest, but when we as journalists allow ourselves to be swayed by page views and shares instead of actual news, a problem becomes very apparent.

Report relevant news about LeBron James (the stuff about basketball), and leave the rest for TMZ.