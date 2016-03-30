Brooklyn Nets Get Thumped By Orlando Magic
After the Miami Heat snapped their two-game winning streak on Monday night, the Brooklyn Nets could not bounce back and received a second straight loss against the Orlando Magic.

Orlando Dominates First Half

Brooklyn started the game with an 8-2 lead and made their first 6-of-7 field goals. Late in the first period, Orlando went on a 9-0 run and began to change things around. The Magic scored eight fast break points in the first 12 minutes of the game while Aaron Gordon scored 13 points and went 6-of-6 from the floor which including some highlight dunks. Elfrid Payton distributed the ball a lot early on with six assists. Below is a highlight dunk from Gordon