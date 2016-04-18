Memphis Grizzlies look for revenge against surging San Antonio Spurs in Game 2

If Game 1 was any indication, the seventh-seeded Memphis Grizzlies, entering Game 2 fresh off of a 106-74 trouncing Sunday afternoon at AT&T Center, are in for a strenuous ride over the remainder of their first round series against the title-hungry San Antonio Spurs

Memphis had just one starter in double figures on the night, while succumbing to a suffocating defensive approach by San Antonio, shooting a horrid 39% from the field while getting to the foul stripe on just six occasions. 

On the other hand, hitting a bevy of shots was not an issue for the second-seeded Spurs, who embarrassed the Grizzlies defense to the tune of 52% shooting from the field, 10-22 shooting from beyond the three-point line, and a nearly impeccable 12-13 faring from the line. 