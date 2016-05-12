Golden State Warriors advance to Western Conference Finals behind Stephen Curry's big fourth quarter

Two days ago, Draymond Green stated that the Portland Trail Blazers were "done" and that the Warriors advancing was just a matter of time. Despite receiving criticism for the comments, he was right. The Golden State Warriors advanced to the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive season with a 125-121 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in Oakland Wednesday night.

The Warriors will face either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs in the next round.