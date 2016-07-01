Mirza Teletovic is headed to Milwuakee Bucks on three year deal
Rob Schumacher/azcentral sports

After spending the first three seasons of his career with the Brooklyn Nets and playing last season with the Phoenix Suns, Mirza Teletovic will be adding a new team to his resume by joining the Milwaukee Bucks.The Bosnian pro will reunite with Jason Kidd, who coached him one season while his time with the Nets.

Teletovic's comeback

On January 22nd, 2015, Teletovic had to be taken to a hospital during the halftime of a game due to him having difficulty breathing. He was later diagnosed with Bilateral Pulmonary Embolus and was forced to miss the remainder of that year. Teletovic bounced back pretty well from that injury and put up the best numbers of his career last season. In 80 games, he averaged 12 points and 4 boards per contest while shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc. The 6'9" forward also set an NBA record for most three-pointers made by a reserve in a single season with 181.

Below are highlights from Teletovic's 30 point game last season