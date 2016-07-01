Mirza Teletovic is headed to Milwuakee Bucks on three year deal

After spending the first three seasons of his career with the Brooklyn Nets and playing last season with the Phoenix Suns, Mirza Teletovic will be adding a new team to his resume by joining the Milwaukee Bucks.The Bosnian pro will reunite with Jason Kidd, who coached him one season while his time with the Nets.

Teletovic's comeback

On January 22nd, 2015, Teletovic had to be taken to a hospital during the halftime of a game due to him having difficulty breathing. He was later diagnosed with Bilateral Pulmonary Embolus and was forced to miss the remainder of that year. Teletovic bounced back pretty well from that injury and put up the best numbers of his career last season. In 80 games, he averaged 12 points and 4 boards per contest while shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc. The 6'9" forward also set an NBA record for most three-pointers made by a reserve in a single season with 181.

Below are highlights from Teletovic's 30 point game last season

How Teletovic will help the Bucks

Milwaukee attempted to acquire the four-year pro before the trade deadline last season, but the talks were unsuccessful. It turns out one way or another, they were destined to have him on the team. Milwaukee lead the league in points in the paint last season with 50 points per game, but were last in three pointers made with five per contest.

The only player who was with the Bucks last season and shot better than Teletovic from downtown was Jerryd Bayless, who shot it at 43 percent. With the signing of Teletovic, they now have the availability to use him as a stretch four and are on the right track to improving their offense. Although the Bosnian player hasn’t been known to be a big time defender, that won’t necessarily be a problem for Milwaukee with the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker present. No contract can be officially signed until July 7th.