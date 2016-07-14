The Houston Rockets' Life of Pablo Prigioni Continues
Honestly, wouldn't this be everybody's reaction to playing for the Houston Rockets right now? Photo Credit: Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Images.

Hey Houston Rockets fans, remember your first reaction when your team traded Alexey Shved and two second round picks for a 37 year old point guard with 3 years of experience whose best averages were 4.7 points and 3.5 assists per game? It probably ranged from utter disbelief to anger to more conviction in your theory that Daryl Morey is absolutely clueless. Well didn't everyone look stupid when this happened. 