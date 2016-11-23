New York Knicks defeat Portland Trail Blazers 107-103, to win fifth straight game at home
New York Knicks Guard Brandon Jennings Celebrating with Forward Kristaps Porzingis. Photo Courtesy of Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports.

The New York Knicks contained Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and the rest Portland Trail Blazers, 107-103, to keep their winning streak at home alive. With the victory, they also managed to reach the .500 mark.

Portland’s Shots on Target in the First Frame

The Trailblazers started the game converting on their first four three-pointers of the game. They ended the first 12 minutes of the game shooting 80 percent from downtown and outscored the Knickerbockers 33-28.

Knicks Take Lead in Second Period

New York Knicks Forward Kristaps Porzingis does a slam dunk. Photo Courtesy of Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports.
After dropping only five points in the first stanza of the game, Kristaps Porzingis scored 12 points and made the Knicks lead by as many as seven. Brandon Jennings came out and sparked the bench by showcasing his playmaking ability with four assists. The Knicks won the frame 32-25 and held a two-point lead at halftime.

Anthony Struggles and Teammates Carry Load

Carmelo Anthony went 2-for-9 from the field in the third quarter. Yet New York was able to remain in the contest with the game tied at 81 heading into the final 12 minutes of regulation. Anthony's scoring drought continued to haunt him in the fourth period and went scoreless. 

Lillard, who has made a name for having big scoring fourth quarters, started the period on the bench.

Meanwhile, Derrick Rose and Porzingis made sure their presence was in full effect. Porzingis hit some huge clutch shots in the frame and went for nine points. Rose then made consecutive field goals to give the Knicks a 102-101 lead. With 2:37 left in the game, he continued his excellent play by dishing a pass to the rookie Mindaugas Kuzminskas who hit a three-pointer. Rose sealed the deal by converting on a jumper with 6.8 seconds left.  

Top Performers