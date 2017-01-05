Giannis Antetokounmpo drains game winning shot to lead Milwaukee Bucks past New York Knicks
Milwaukee Bucks Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates his game winner with his teammates. Photo Courtesy of Kathy Willens, AP

Despite trailing by as many as 16 points, the Milwaukee bucks came back from behind to shock the New York Knicks with a win at Madison Square Garden.

Game Featured Neck and Neck First Half, Teams Tied 52

New York shot 45 percent from beyond the arc in the first half. They made eight three-pointers that came from six different players.

For the Bucks, their offense was coming from the free throw line. They converted on 11 out of 16 free throws, which gave them a 69 shooting percentage.

There were 11 lead changes and 11 ties after the first two quarters.

Knicks Earn Biggest Lead Of Night

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose(25) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks guard Toney Snell (21). Photo Courtesy of Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports.
The third frame started by Milwaukee turning the ball over in their first two possessions. New York took advantage and lead by seven points within the first three minutes of the second half. By the 6:47 mark, the Knicks had a 15-2 run going on.

Milwaukee shot two of 10 to open the period while the Knicks made nine of their 16 field goal's. Carmelo Anthony scored 14 points in the quarter and New York lead by as many as 16. The Knicks outscored their opponents 35-21.

Bucks Come Back To Win Game