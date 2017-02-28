Joakim Noah to have season-ending surgery

Prior to the 2016-17 NBA season, the New York Knicks and Joakim Noah agreed to a four-year/$72,590,000 contract.

After sixty games, Noah is likely to be shut down for the season due to surgery on his knee. Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports was one of the first to report the details, which must have caused mixed reactions among Knicks fans.