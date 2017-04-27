Washington Wizards win pivotal Game 5 103-99, to lead series against Atlanta Hawks 3-2
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles the ball against Atlanta Hawks forward Kent Bazemore (24). Photo: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks fought hard until the end but came up short from taking control of the series. Atlanta must now win two straight games against the Washington Wizards to stay alive in the postseason.  

Beal and Morris Lead the Offense for Wizards

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) drives to the basket. Photo by:Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Photo: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta won the first quarter of the night 25-23 despite starting off the game shooting 39 percent from the floor. Washington also had their share of struggles shooting the ball early and missed six straight shots while the Hawks went on an 8-0 run. Bradley Beal and Markieff Morris combined for 17 of the Wizards first 23 points.

Wall Gets on Scoring Column

Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) dunks the ball against Atlanta Hawks forward Mike Muscala (31). Photo by:Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Photo: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

John Wall started the opening 12 minutes of the game scoreless, but dropped nine points in the second frame. The Wizards also got more offensive help from the likes of Otto Potter Jr. and Bojan Bogdanovic, who combined for 10 points. Heading into halftime, Washington outscored their opponents 27-24 and took a one-point lead at halftime.  

Wizards Earn Largest Lead of Night  

Washington Wizards guard Bojan Bogdanovic (44) reacts after making a three-point shot. Photo by:Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Photo: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

At the 7:29 minute of the third period, Washington took their largest lead of the night and lead 69-58. Atlanta did not back away and Tim Hardaway Jr. responded with back-to-back three-pointers. The Wizards endured and remain ahead 83-79 heading into the final 12 minutes.  

Game went down to the Wire