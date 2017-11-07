J.R Smith has some fun on media day. Photo:&nbsp;Jason Miller/NBAE/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks agree on trade for Eric Bledsoe

The Phoenix Suns have agreed on a deal that would send point guard Eric Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Greg Monroe and draft picks.

richard-martinez
Richard Martinez

The Phoenix Suns have agreed to send guard Eric Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks for center Greg Monroe, a 2018 protected first-round and a 2018 protected second-round draft pick. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe first reported the news.

