Houston Rockets sign Gerald Green to one-year, non-guaranteed contract

Gerald Green has got to be one of my favorite reserves ever. I first saw, probably like everyone else, when he upset Dwight Howard and Nate Robinson in the 2007 Slam Dunk Contest and was ecstatic when the Houston Rockets traded for him in 2008 shortly after he participated but lost in that year's Dunk Contest. Keep in mind that I was only 11 years old at the time.

But still, maybe young me had a point. The team cut him soon after, which saddened me, but he had a solid career. He averaged 9.6 points and 19.5 minutes per game while shooting a nice 36 percent from deep. These are not stellar numbers obviously, but for a temporary backup, you could do a lot worse than Green.

He will also fit in well with the Rockets. He's a serviceable defender and can fit the three and D mold that the team loves at the three spot (just look at Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute). Add playmakers in James Harden and former Lob City point Chris Paul and you get possibly energizing dunks that can give the team the momentum. Peep a video of them below.

In his first game with the team (which happened to be against his former team the Boston Celtics), he went 0-3, including 0-2 from deep in 11 minutes. Remember that he hasn't even practiced with the team.; he was so unready for this game that he needed to borrow Ariza's shoes for it, so this isn't saying he's going to be completely useless.

The reason the Rockets got Green is because of Mbah a Moute's shoulder injury. Ariza was playing upwards of forty minutes per game and, even though he's been killing it, he needs some rest. That is why the contract is non-guaranteed. The team has until January 7th to sign him for the rest of the season or waive him. Mbah a Moute will hopefully be back by then, but even if he isn't, the team can sign Green to 10-day contracts. Hopefully, if the Rockets are planning on waiving him after his contract, he will give us at least one epic dunk.