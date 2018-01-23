2018 NBA All-Star reserves list and draft details

All 30 NBA coaches have made their picks of which seven All-Star reserves from each conference will be joining the All-Star starters.

Along with LeBron James, starters from the East include Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving, Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan, Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid.

Along with Stephen Curry starters from the Western Conference include Houston Rockets' James Harden, Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, and New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis, and DeMarcus Cousins.

Reserves for the Eastern Conference:

Al Horford, Boston Celtics

- Horford is averaging 13.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists per game. His shooting splits are .514/.430/.725. His Celtics are first in the East with a record of 34-13

Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

- Love is averaging 18.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. His shooting splits are well above average with .459/.401/.88.2. His Cavaliers are 27-18, holding onto the third place in the Eastern Conference.

Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

- Oladipo is having a career-year, averaging 24.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. His shooting splits are .484/.402/.79.4. His Pacers are 25-22 and are sixth place in the East.

Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks

- Porzingis is averaging 23.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. His shooting splits are .436/.385/.807. His Knicks are 21-26 and are out of the playoffs, sitting 10th in the East.

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

- Lowry is averaging 17 points, six rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. His shooting splits are .425/.397/.877. His Raptors are 31-14 and place second in the Eastern Conference.

John Wall, Washinton Wizards

- Wall is averaging 19.3 points, 3,6 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game. His shooting splits are .417/.348/.717, which is not good but not bad. He and his backcourt teammate, Beal, are trying to get their Wizards team on track as they sit fifth in the East with a record of 26-21.

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

- Beal is averaging 23.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists for the season. His shooting splits are .459/.368/.785.

Reserves for the Western Conference

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

- Thompson is averaging 20.6 points, four rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. His shooting splits are .486/.453/.881, which is outstanding. He and his teammate, Draymond Green are key pieces to their Warriors being first place in the Western Conference, with a record of 37-10.

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

- Green is averaging 11.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.6 assists for the season. His shooting splits are .463/.312/.776.

Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves

- Butler is averaging 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and five assists per game. His shooting splits are .476/.354/.875. He and his teammate Karl-Anthony Towns are leading their Timberwolves as they are 31-18, good for third place in the West.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

- Towns is averaging 20 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. His shooting splits are .537/.412/.839.

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

- Westbrook is averaging a near triple-double with 24.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 10.1 assists per game. As good as those numbers are, his shooting splits aren't with a .438/.313/.707 slash-line. His Thunder struggled early on in the season but are slowly picking things back up. They hold a record of 26-20 and sit fifth in the West.

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

- Lillard has finally made it back to the All-Star Game. For the season, he is averaging 25.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.6 assists. His shooting splits are .436/.364/.917. His Trail Blazers are 25-22 and sit seventh in the Western Conference.

LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs

- Aldridge has found his groove back. He is averaging 22.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. His shooting splits are .487/.338/.838. His Spurs are 30-18 and sit fourth in the Western Conference.

Details on the draft and the All-Star Game

LeBron James and Stephen Curry will have to decide who to draft from this list of All-Star reserves. James will get the first pick of the draft and he and Curry must draft the All-Star starters first before they can draft the reserves. Curry will get to draft from the reserves first followed by James.

Unfortunately, the draft will not be televised but stay tuned as the teams will be announced on this Thursday on TNT before the Wizards take on the Thunder.

The NBA All-Star Game will be played in L.A. on February 18, 2018.