Boston Celtics reportedly sign Greg Monroe

The Boston Celtics bolster their bench with the addition of Greg Monroe. Monroe’s contract with the Phoenix Suns was bought out on Jan. 31.

Greg Monroe #14 of the Phoenix Suns drives to the basket against the Denver Nuggets on January 3, 2018 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. |Jan. 2, 2018 - Source: Garrett Ellwood/NBAE|

The Boston Celtics added another piece to their front court with the signing of veteran center Greg Monroe.

Monroe and the Celtics agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract.

Monroe is expected to clear waivers on Saturday. Monroe agreed to a contract with the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 31. Monroe chose the Celtics over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Monroe gives the Celtics a scoring option in the paint. Monroe is a great scoring option inside, which gives Boston another element to their team that is expected to make a deep playoff run.

New Orleans also tried to make a run at Monroe, offering Monroe the starting center job. The thought if playing in his hometown intrigued Monroe, however, the Pelicans could offer Monroe just $2.2 million.

Monroe, 27, has averaged 11.3 points and eight rebounds in 23 minutes a game with the Suns. Before being traded to the Suns, Monroe average 6.8 points and five rebounds in limited play for the Milwaukee Bucks this season.