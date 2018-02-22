Canton Charge's Marcus Thornton joining Cleveland Cavaliers on 10-day contract

Marcus Thornton of the Canton Charge will sign a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavaliers needed to sign a fourteenth player to the roster prior to their matchup against the Washington Wizards this Thursday following their busy trade deadline day.

What Thornton will bring to the Cavaliers

Thornton, who played his college ball with William & Mary, has had a strong season with Cleveland’s affiliate G-League team, where he has averaged 18.8 points per game and approximately three rebounds and assists per game.

Thornton has also proved to be a threat from beyond the arch, where he is shooting over 40 percent per game. This only adds to the long-range arsenal that the Cavaliers have assembled with their newly shaped roster.

Thornton has been playing with USA Basketball in the FIBA World Cup qualifying games, but as Marc Stein of The New York Times points out, USA Basketball and coach Jeff Van Gundy will now have to make an adjustment to fill Thornton’s spot on the team.

Thornton was originally drafted by the Boston Celtics, but has since only played games overseas and in the G-League. It is yet to be seen whether or not Thornton will be incorporated into Cleveland’s already tight rotation.