NBA Draft Lottery 2018: Roundtable predictions

The NBA Draft Lottery is an exciting time for both NBA teams and fans. The 14 teams that either had a terrible season by piling up the losses like the Phoenix Suns or teams that just missed out on making the playoffs, like the Denver Nuggets, get a chance to secure a lottery pick for the NBA Draft in hopes of drafting a player that fits their needs.

Essentially, the more losses than wins a team has, the better the odds are for that team in winning the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. However, with the increase of teams continuously tanking so that they can keep being awarded a high-pick in the draft, the NBA Board of Governors decided it was time to change the lottery's system. Instead of the worst team during the regular season having a 25 percent chance in landing the No. 1 overall pick, the three worst teams during the regular season will have all have a 14 percent chance in winning the No. 1 pick. From the fourth-worst team and on, the odds start at 12.5 percent and get slimmer and slimmer down to the 14th team in winning the No. 1 overall pick. The new lottery reform will come into effect next year.

Moving on, welcome to our 2018 NBA Draft Lottery roundtable predictions, where we will predict our outcome of which teams will get which pick in this year's NBA Draft. VAVEL USA writers Sully Akbari, Hunter Carroll, Christopher Jeter, and Raj Sawhney will give their predictions on this year's draft order.

Before we get to the predictions, here is the current lottery order:

Sully's NBA Draft Lottery Prediction:

1. Chicago Bulls

2. Atlanta Hawks

3. Phoenix Suns

4. Memphis Grizzlies

5. Dallas Mavericks

6. Orlando Magic

7. Sacramento Kings

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (from BKN)

9. New York Knick

10. Philadelphia 76ers (from LAL)

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. L.A. Clippers (from DET)

13. L.A. Clippers

14. Denver Nuggets

Sully thinks the Bulls will win the lottery. The last time the Bulls selected first was when they drafted Derrick Rose, 10 years ago. Photo: Nick Laham/Getty Images North America

Hunter's NBA Draft Lottery Prediction:

1. Dallas Mavericks

2. Phoenix Suns

3. Atlanta Hawks

4. Memphis Grizzlies

5. Orlando Magic

6. Chicago Bulls

7. Sacramento Kings

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (from BKN)

9. New York Knick

10. Philadelphia 76ers (from LAL)

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. L.A. Clippers (from DET)

13. L.A. Clippers

14. Denver Nuggets

Hunter sees the Mavericks winning the No. 1 pick in the lottery. Last year, the Mavericks selected Dennis Smith Jr. with the No. 9 pick. Photo: Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Chris's NBA Draft Lottery Prediction:

1. Phoenix Suns

2. Atlanta Hawks

3. Memphis Grizzlies

4. Dallas Mavericks

5. Orlando Magic

6. Chicago Bulls

7. Sacramento Kings

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (from BKN)

9. New York Knick

10. Philadelphia 76ers (from LAL)

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. L.A. Clippers (from DET)

13. L.A. Clippers

14. Denver Nuggets

Chris thinks the Suns will be awarded the No. 1 pick in the lottery. Already with a young core, the Suns will look to add another young piece. Photo: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Raj's NBA Draft Lottery Prediction:

1. Memphis Grizzlies

2. Phoenix Suns

3. Atlanta Hawks

4. Dallas Mavericks

5. Orlando Magic

6. Chicago Bulls

7. Sacramento Kings

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (from BKN)

9. New York Knick

10. Philadelphia 76ers (from LAL)

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. L.A. Clippers (from DET)

13. L.A. Clippers

14. Denver Nuggets

Raj thinks the Grizzlies will land the No. 1 pick in the lottery. Memphis hasn't been in the top three since 2009 when they drafted Hasheem Thabeet with the No. 2 pick. Photo: AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

That concludes our roundtable NBA Draft Lottery predictions! With a lot at stake for NBA teams and their future, be sure to in on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET to see how it will all unfold.