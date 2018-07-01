Phoenix Suns sign Trevor Ariza to a one-year deal

NBA Latest News and Updates

image

NBA

Paul George signs max deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder

image

NBA

NBA Free Agency Live Tracker: Live updates, signings, trades, and more

image

NBA

NBA Free Agency Rumor: DeMarcus Cousins likely to return with the New Orleans Pelicans

image

NBA

DeAndre Jordan will opt out of contract, will become a free agent

image

NBA

Los Angeles Lakers/San Antonio Spurs trade talks pick right back up

image

NBA

LeBron James to opt out, will become a free agent

image

NBA

Did the Oklahoma City Thunder make the right decision?

image

NBA

Phoenix Suns decline option of Alex Len, release Elfrid Payton

image

NBA

Washington Wizards acquire Austin Rivers from Los Angeles Clippers

image

NBA

Early Predictions for the United States men's basketball team

image

NBA

NBA Awards Show 2018: Predicting the award winners

image

NBA

Report: Indiana Pacers to decline Lance Stephenson's option

Phoenix Suns sign Trevor Ariza to a one-year deal

Phoenix Suns sign Trevor Ariza to a one-year deal

The Phoenix Suns have added a stretch-4 in veteran Trevor Ariza. Ariza has spent the last four seasons as a member of the Houston Rockets.

Richard Martinez
Richard Martinez

The Phoenix Suns and veteran forward Trevor Ariza have agreed to a one-year, $15 million deal on Sunday.

Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania first released the details bout the contract.

Ariza will add leadership to a young Phoenix Suns team. The 33-year-old plays hard on both sides of the ball, shooting 36.8 percent from three-point range while averaging 1.5 steals per game.

Spending the last four seasons with the Houston Rockets, Ariza averaged 12.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

 