Phoenix Suns sign Trevor Ariza to a one-year deal

The Phoenix Suns and veteran forward Trevor Ariza have agreed to a one-year, $15 million deal on Sunday.

Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania first released the details bout the contract.

Ariza will add leadership to a young Phoenix Suns team. The 33-year-old plays hard on both sides of the ball, shooting 36.8 percent from three-point range while averaging 1.5 steals per game.

Spending the last four seasons with the Houston Rockets, Ariza averaged 12.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.