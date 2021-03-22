Bertans Out 2 Weeks

The Washington Wizards may still be in the playoff picture, and just a couple of games away from the 'play-in' scenario, they are looking make a push to the best 10 teams in the Eastern Conference.

They will have to survive a couple of weeks without one of their best players, as the Wizards sharpshooter Davis Bertans will be out 2 weeks with a calf injury.

The Wizards forward was diagnosed with a right calf strain following a MRI scan.

Injury update: Davis Bertans underwent an MRI today that revealed a right calf strain. He is expected to miss approximately two weeks.https://t.co/On0tTSYNaI — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 19, 2021

Bertans is averaging 10.8 points and is shooting 38.2% on 3-point attempts this season. He signed a 5-year, $80 million deal during the offseason.

Rui Hachimura, Isaac Bongo, rookie Dani Avijda, and Moe Wagner are expected to fill in the line-up for coach Scott Brooks during Bertans' absence.