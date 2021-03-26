Miami Lands Oladipo

One of the most anticipated trades in the last couple of season has finally happened, as the Miami Heat has picked up a former All-Star to improve their scoring.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Houston Rockets have traded two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo to the Miami Heat in exchange for Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and a 2022 pick swap.

Houston is trading Victor Oladipo to Miami, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Oladipo played 20 games with the Rockets after being traded earlier this season from the Indiana Pacers. He is averaging 20.8 points, 5 rebounds and 4.7 assists this season.

The 26 year-old, who can become an unrestricted free agent this summer, was reportedly set to leave Houston after electing not to sign an extension.

On the other hand, the Rockets get a great defender in Bradley, who has averaged 8.5 points on 42.1% shooting from deep in 10 games this season.

Also, Olynyk is a versatile forward who is able to guard multiple positions as well as shooting the three consistently. He averaged 10 points and 6.1 rebounds in 43 games and 38 starts for Miami this campaign.