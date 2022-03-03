Best moments and Highlights: Magic 103-97 Raptors in NBA
Highlights

Watch the best plays of Magic wins.

00:00 4Q

The game ends the score is 103-97
00:38 4Q

Pascal Siakam scores a layup
2:07 4Q

Mo Bamba scores sinking
4:18 4Q

magic time out
5:58 4Q

Malachi Flynn triples from left
8:22 4Q

R.J. Hampton triples from right.
00:00 3Q

The third quarter ends the score is 72-60
3:09 3Q

Pascal Siakam makes a triple from the corner
4:41 3Q

Gary Harris makes the 2 free throws
7:44 3Q

Admiral Schofield makes the 2 free throws
9:55 3Q

Pascal Siakam scores a layup
00:00 2Q

At the end of the first half the score is 48-39.
2:48 2Q

Magic time out
4:21 2Q

Jalen Suggs makes a triple from the center
6:11 2Q

Raptors  time out
8:59 2Q

Khem Birch makes 2 free throws
9:15 2Q

Cole Anthony scores foul and counts
1:14 1Q

R.J. Hampton triples from right
5:50 1Q

Mo Bamba scores alley oop
7:58 1Q

Pascal Siakam makes the 2 free throws
10:29 1Q

Chuma Okeke hits a triple from the right
12:00 1Q

The game has started, enjoy it.
All set

Everything is ready at the Scotiabank Arena for this great game.
Lineup Raptors

This is the Raptors quintet.

4 Barnes S. 43 Siakam P. 24 Birch K. 33 Trent G. 22 Flynn M.

Lineup Magic

This is the 5 starters of Magic.
The activity of today

Today's activity continues with our party in addition to:

6:00 p.m. Detroit Pistons Indiana Pacers

6:00 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers Cleveland Cavaliers

6:00 p.m. Washington Wizards Atlanta Hawks

6:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls Milwaukee Bucks

6:30 p.m. Toronto Raptors Orlando Magic

7:00 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans Utah Jazz

7:00 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder Minnesota Timberwolves

8:00 p.m. Denver Nuggets Houston Rockets

9:00 p.m. Phoenix Suns New York Knicks

Injuries Magic

These are Magic injuries.

Bol B. (Injury - foot) Fultz M. (Injury - knee) Isaac J. (Injury - knee) Wagner M. (Injury - ribs)

Injuries raptors

This is the injuries of raptors.

Anunoby OG. (Lesión - dedo) VanVleet F. (Lesión - rodilla) Wilson D.J. (Lesión - rodilla)

Offense power

In their last 5 games both teams have 100 or more points so it will be a duel of many points today
Series of the season

This will be the second of three games between the Raptors and the Magic, with the Raptors leading the series 1-0 after winning 110-109 in Game 1.
Odd to win

The Raptors come out as heavy favorites to win today with a 71.1% chance of winning the game, while the Magic have just a 28.9% chance of taking the win.
Tune in here Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the NBA match Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
If you want to watch the game Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors Live on TV, your options is ESPN

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and STAR+

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and STAR+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

Last games between Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors

5 wins in the last 5 games looks so favorable for the Toronto team in addition to winning the most recent at home, in their last 4 home games at the Scotiabank Arena they have been victories for the Toronto Raptors who have not lost since 2019 in House. 
Key player of Toronto

Power forward Pascal Siakam will be Toronto's player to watch averaging 21.1 pts 8.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists he will take charge of the offense
In his most recent game Siakam had 18 pts 8 rebounds and 6 assists so he'll want to stay in good shape.
Photo: Getty images// AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group
Key player of Cole Anthony

Young point guard Cole Anthony will be the Magic's most important player, averaging 17.5 pts per game, 5.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
In his most recent game, he had 11 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists, so he will have to stay in shape so that the Magic continue to improve their basketball.
Photo: Getty images// Michael Reaves
Toronto Raptors

For its part, the Toronto Raptors (34-27) arrive at this game in sixth place in the standings with only 27 losses in 61 games despite the fact that they arrive at a good time of the season as they have 3 wins in their last 5 games, in addition to which has 6 wins in its last 10 games, so at home they will seek to continue in the top positions.
At home Toronto Raptors are a solid team at home with only 13 losses in 30 games, in addition to registering 1 loss in their last 5 home games it will look difficult to lose to Magic.
Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic (15-48) travel to the Toronto Raptors at an irregular time of the season as they have 2 wins in their last 5 games, in addition to the fact that in their last 10 games they only have 3 wins.
On the road, the Orlando Magic only have 8 wins of their 34 games, so solidity away from home is not their thing. Of their last 5 games they have 2 away wins and only 3 of their last 10 games have been victories, so it seems difficult for them to win today.
The game will played at the Scotiabank Arena

The Scotiabank Arena is a multi-purpose arena located on Bay Street in the South Core district of Downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It is the home of the Toronto Raptors.

The arena has 19800 of the capacity, It is also the most photographed location in Canada on Instagram according to BuzzFeed. Scotiabank Arena is connected to the Toronto Union railway station, subway station and bus terminal via the PATH.

Photo: Getty images// Gregory Shamus
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors Live Updates!

My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
