Resume and Highlights: Bulls 103-112 Kings in NBA Season

4Q 00:00
The game ends with a 112-103 victory for the Kings.
4Q 36.5
Fox hits a double free throw.
4Q 41.9
LaVine hits free throw.
4Q 01:23
Barnes hits a double free throw.
4Q 01:54
Sabonis hits a double free throw.
4Q 02:22
Fox adds two for Kings.
4Q 03:56
Sabonis hits a free throw.
4Q 04:47
DeRozan adds two for Bulls.
4Q 06:27
DiVincenzo shoots and scores triple for Kings.
4Q 07:28
Fox adds two for Kings.
4Q 08:17
DeRozan hits double free throw.
4Q 08:50
White shoots and scores triple for Bulls.
4Q 09:52
DeRozan scores for Bulls.
4Q 10:31
DeRozan scores for Bulls.
4Q 11:07
Mitchell scores for Kings.
4Q 12:00
The last period begins.
3Q 00:00
The third period ends.
3Q 59.1
Fox hits a double free throw.
3Q 01:49
LaVine scores for Bulls.
3Q 02:16
Mitchell scores for Kings.
3Q 02:54
Metu shoots and scores a triple.
3Q 03:10
Green scores for Bulls.
3Q 04:51
LaVine scores for Bulls.
3Q 05:42
Metu shoots and scores a triple.
3Q 06:42
LaVine hits a double free throw.
3Q 07:50
Vucevic scores a double-double for Bulls.
3Q 08:28
Sabonis hits a double free throw.
3Q 09:04
Fox scores for Kings.
3Q 09:34
Vucevic scores for Bulls.
3Q 11:19
Green shoots and scores triple for Bulls.
3Q 12:00
The third period begins.
2Q 00:00
End of the first half.
2Q 31.9
Sabonis scores for Kings.
2Q 01:50
Lyles scores for Kings.
2Q 03:09
DeRozan adds a double-double.
2Q 04:08
DiVincenzo shoots and scores triple for Kings.
2Q 04:59
Sabonis scores for Kings.
2Q 06:00
Sabonis scores for Kings.
2Q 06:56
Mitchell shoots and scores three-pointer for Kings.
2Q 08:26
Dosunmu scores for Bulls.
2Q 09:26
White shoots and scores triple for Bulls.
2Q 09:59
DeRozan scores for Bulls.
2Q 10:35
Metu scores for Kings.
2Q 11:12
DeRozan hits double free throw.
2Q 11:42
DeRozan hits double free throw.
2Q 12:00
The second period begins.
1Q 00:00
The first period ends.
1Q 56.7
DiVincenzo adds double-double free throw shooting for Kings.
1Q 01:43
White shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 02:20
Mitchell adds two for Kings.
1Q 02:57
Fox adds for Kings.
1Q 03:32
Caruso shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 04:18
Mitchell scores for Kings.
1Q 05:19
LaVine scores for Bulls.
1Q 07:21
Fox scores for Kings.
1Q 08:17
DiVincenzo scores for Kings.
1Q 10:12
Sabonis scores for Kings.
1Q 10:38
Fox scores for Kings.
1Q 11:46
Vucevic adds two for Bulls.
1Q 12:00
Start the game.
This is how teams prepare
This is how they warm up minutes before kickoff:
Kings starting 5
This is how the visiting team takes the field:
@swipathefox
@Divincenzo
@hbarnes
@TreyLyles
Bulls starting 5
This is how the Bulls take the field:
Arrival of Kings
Thus came the home team:
Fox major player
Fox recorded his second 40-point game of the month and fifth double-double of the season (41 PTS, 11 AST) in the matchup against the Jazz.
Arrival of Bulls
This is how Bulls arrived to face Kings:
Caruso in good shape
Since leaving the Los Angeles Lakers for Chicago, we've seen Alex Caruso improve dramatically as a mid-range scorer. According to CleaningTheGlass.com, Caruso is shooting a career-best 44% on all mid-range attempts after shooting 30% on these shots last season.
The key to Kings
While the Kings' big trade deadline acquisition of Domantas Sabonis brought an All-Star to the team, make no mistake, De'Aaron Fox is still the heart and soul of this Kings team. He's been on an absolute scoring streak since Sabonis' arrival, more focused on the game, and efficient at that.
Recalling the last confrontation
Chicago defeated the Kings in their last meeting in February, with DeMar DeRozan scoring a game-high 38 points. It was an exciting, high-scoring duel in which DeRozan outscored De'Aaron Fox , who was stellar with 33 points in the loss.
Golden 1 Center
As part of the agreement to keep the team in the city, a group of businessmen acquired a majority stake in the Kings and agreed with the city authorities to build a new stadium for 2016. Construction began in October 2014 and was inaugurated for the 2016-17 season; it has a capacity for 17,500 people and had a final cost of $507 million.
Bulls main lineup
DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, Alex Caruso.
Kings main lineup
Harrison Barnes, De´Aron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Richaun Holmes.
Watch out for this Bulls player
DeMar DeRozan, the experienced player is having a great season contributing in a great way to his team, his numbers this season are: 28.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists, the player is key for the Bulls to be fighting for the first position in the Eastern Conference.
Watch out for this Kings player
Harrison Barnes, the experienced player has had a good season despite his team has not performed in the best way, his performance has been one of the most regular in the team and translates into: 16.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists, so his presence on the court will be important.
Face to face
Kings vs Bulls will be the game two that will close the series, the teams are going through very different moments, the previous meeting ended 125-118 in favor of Bulls, so don't miss the closing of the series.
Chicago Bulls
If there is something we remember when mentioning the name of Chicago Bulls is nothing more and nothing less than Michael Jordan, the basketball superstar achieved what currently seems impossible, to be three-time champion in two stages (91-93 and 96-98), adding 6 championships for Chicago Bulls and Jordan, after the magnificent stage with Jordan, the team has not been able to raise a new NBA title, the promising players have only remained in that and none of the stars of the team has been able to bring them closer to the championship, for the 2021-22 season, the Chicago Bulls have in their roster players like Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Zach Lavine, Nikola Vucevic, among others, a young squad but very competitive because currently the team is fighting for the top positions, the Bulls are having a great season that is translating into a positive streak of 41-26, Bulls lost the lead but comes from winning two consecutive games in search of closing the regular season in a better way.
Sacramento Kings
The franchise founded in 1923 has gone through different cities and therefore different names, the team started in Rochester, NY with the name of Seagrams, then changed to Rochester Royals, Cincinnati Royals, Kansas City Kings, until reaching the current Sacramento Kings, surprisingly the team has a title obtained in 1951, in that occasion they beat New York Knicks and it has been their last title to date, the Maloof family in 2013 was about to sell the franchise to a group that tried to revive the Seattle Supersonics, however the deal was not made, in the 2021 NBA season they have a negative record of 24-45, Kings comes from a streak of four consecutive defeats being against Jazz the last loss.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings live stream, corresponding to the NBA regular season. The match will take place at the Golden 1 Center, at 20:00.