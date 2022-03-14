Resume and Highlights: Bulls 103-112 Kings in NBA Season
Image:VAVEL

1:02 AM14 days ago

Resume

12:31 AM14 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the Bulls vs Kings NBA regular season
12:26 AM14 days ago

4Q 00:00

The game ends with a 112-103 victory for the Kings.
12:24 AM14 days ago

4Q 36.5

Fox hits a double free throw.
12:21 AM14 days ago

4Q 41.9

LaVine hits free throw.
12:18 AM14 days ago

4Q 01:23

Barnes hits a double free throw.
12:17 AM14 days ago

4Q 01:54

Sabonis hits a double free throw.
12:15 AM14 days ago

4Q 02:22

Fox adds two for Kings.
12:10 AM14 days ago

4Q 03:56

Sabonis hits a free throw.
12:08 AM14 days ago

4Q 04:47

DeRozan adds two for Bulls.
12:05 AM14 days ago

4Q 06:27

DiVincenzo shoots and scores triple for Kings.
12:01 AM14 days ago

4Q 07:28

Fox adds two for Kings.
11:59 PM14 days ago

4Q 08:17

DeRozan hits double free throw.
11:54 PM14 days ago

4Q 08:50

White shoots and scores triple for Bulls.
11:52 PM14 days ago

4Q 09:52

DeRozan scores for Bulls.
11:51 PM14 days ago

4Q 10:31

DeRozan scores for Bulls.
11:50 PM14 days ago

4Q 11:07

Mitchell scores for Kings.
11:48 PM14 days ago

4Q 12:00

The last period begins.
11:45 PM14 days ago

3Q 00:00

The third period ends.
11:44 PM14 days ago

3Q 59.1

Fox hits a double free throw.
11:41 PM14 days ago

3Q 01:49

LaVine scores for Bulls.
11:39 PM14 days ago

3Q 02:16

Mitchell scores for Kings.
11:38 PM14 days ago

3Q 02:54

Metu shoots and scores a triple.
11:36 PM14 days ago

3Q 03:10

Green scores for Bulls.
11:35 PM14 days ago

3Q 04:51

LaVine scores for Bulls.
11:31 PM14 days ago

3Q 05:42

Metu shoots and scores a triple.
11:30 PM14 days ago

3Q 06:42

LaVine hits a double free throw.
11:28 PM14 days ago

3Q 07:50

Vucevic scores a double-double for Bulls.
11:26 PM14 days ago

3Q 08:28

Sabonis hits a double free throw.
11:25 PM14 days ago

3Q 09:04

Fox scores for Kings.
11:22 PM14 days ago

3Q 09:34

Vucevic scores for Bulls.
11:20 PM14 days ago

3Q 11:19

Green shoots and scores triple for Bulls.
11:19 PM14 days ago

3Q 12:00

The third period begins.
11:04 PM14 days ago

2Q 00:00

End of the first half.
11:03 PM14 days ago

2Q 31.9

Sabonis scores for Kings.
11:01 PM14 days ago

2Q 01:50

Lyles scores for Kings.
10:56 PM14 days ago

2Q 03:09

DeRozan adds a double-double.
10:55 PM14 days ago

2Q 04:08

DiVincenzo shoots and scores triple for Kings.
10:54 PM14 days ago

2Q 04:59

Sabonis scores for Kings.
10:50 PM14 days ago

2Q 06:00

Sabonis scores for Kings.
10:48 PM14 days ago

2Q 06:56

Mitchell shoots and scores three-pointer for Kings.
10:46 PM14 days ago

2Q 08:26

Dosunmu scores for Bulls.
10:45 PM14 days ago

2Q 09:26

White shoots and scores triple for Bulls.
10:43 PM14 days ago

2Q 09:59

DeRozan scores for Bulls.
10:42 PM14 days ago

2Q 10:35

Metu scores for Kings.
10:41 PM14 days ago

2Q 11:12

DeRozan hits double free throw.
10:40 PM14 days ago

2Q 11:42

DeRozan hits double free throw.
10:39 PM14 days ago

2Q 12:00

The second period begins.
10:36 PM14 days ago

1Q 00:00

The first period ends.
10:35 PM14 days ago

1Q 56.7

DiVincenzo adds double-double free throw shooting for Kings.
10:34 PM14 days ago

1Q 01:43

White shoots and scores a triple.
10:32 PM14 days ago

1Q 02:20

Mitchell adds two for Kings.
10:29 PM14 days ago

1Q 02:57

Fox adds for Kings.
10:28 PM14 days ago

1Q 03:32

Caruso shoots and scores a triple.
10:25 PM14 days ago

1Q 04:18

Mitchell scores for Kings.
10:24 PM14 days ago

1Q 05:19

LaVine scores for Bulls.
10:19 PM14 days ago

1Q 07:21

Fox scores for Kings.
10:17 PM14 days ago

1Q 08:17

DiVincenzo scores for Kings.
10:15 PM14 days ago

1Q 10:12

Sabonis scores for Kings.
10:13 PM14 days ago

1Q 10:38

Fox scores for Kings.
10:12 PM14 days ago

1Q 11:46

Vucevic adds two for Bulls.
10:12 PM14 days ago

1Q 12:00

Start the game.
10:09 PM14 days ago

This is how teams prepare

This is how they warm up minutes before kickoff:
9:56 PM14 days ago

Kings starting 5

This is how the visiting team takes the field:

 

9:54 PM14 days ago

Bulls starting 5

This is how the Bulls take the field:
9:49 PM14 days ago

Arrival of Kings

Thus came the home team:
9:44 PM14 days ago

Fox major player

Fox recorded his second 40-point game of the month and fifth double-double of the season (41 PTS, 11 AST) in the matchup against the Jazz.
9:39 PM14 days ago

Arrival of Bulls

This is how Bulls arrived to face Kings:
9:34 PM14 days ago

Caruso in good shape

Since leaving the Los Angeles Lakers for Chicago, we've seen Alex Caruso improve dramatically as a mid-range scorer. According to CleaningTheGlass.com, Caruso is shooting a career-best 44% on all mid-range attempts after shooting 30% on these shots last season.
9:29 PM14 days ago

The key to Kings

While the Kings' big trade deadline acquisition of Domantas Sabonis brought an All-Star to the team, make no mistake, De'Aaron Fox is still the heart and soul of this Kings team. He's been on an absolute scoring streak since Sabonis' arrival, more focused on the game, and efficient at that.
9:24 PM14 days ago

Recalling the last confrontation

Chicago defeated the Kings in their last meeting in February, with DeMar DeRozan scoring a game-high 38 points. It was an exciting, high-scoring duel in which DeRozan outscored De'Aaron Fox , who was stellar with 33 points in the loss.
9:19 PM14 days ago

We continue

Thank you for following the NBA regular season game, tonight the Bulls vs Kings will face each other in what will be a great game
9:14 PM14 days ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings live, as well as the latest information from the Golden 1 Center.
9:09 PM14 days ago

Where and how to watch Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings live online

The game will be televised on SKY Sports.

Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings can be tuned in from the NBA League App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

9:04 PM14 days ago

Golden 1 Center

As part of the agreement to keep the team in the city, a group of businessmen acquired a majority stake in the Kings and agreed with the city authorities to build a new stadium for 2016. Construction began in October 2014 and was inaugurated for the 2016-17 season; it has a capacity for 17,500 people and had a final cost of $507 million. 
8:59 PM14 days ago

Bulls main lineup

DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, Alex Caruso.
8:54 PM14 days ago

Kings main lineup

Harrison Barnes, De´Aron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Richaun Holmes.
8:49 PM14 days ago

Watch out for this Bulls player

DeMar DeRozan, the experienced player is having a great season contributing in a great way to his team, his numbers this season are: 28.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists, the player is key for the Bulls to be fighting for the first position in the Eastern Conference.
8:44 PM14 days ago

Watch out for this Kings player

Harrison Barnes, the experienced player has had a good season despite his team has not performed in the best way, his performance has been one of the most regular in the team and translates into: 16.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists, so his presence on the court will be important.
8:39 PM14 days ago

Face to face

Kings vs Bulls will be the game two that will close the series, the teams are going through very different moments, the previous meeting ended 125-118 in favor of Bulls, so don't miss the closing of the series.
8:34 PM14 days ago

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls

If there is something we remember when mentioning the name of Chicago Bulls is nothing more and nothing less than Michael Jordan, the basketball superstar achieved what currently seems impossible, to be three-time champion in two stages (91-93 and 96-98), adding 6 championships for Chicago Bulls and Jordan, after the magnificent stage with Jordan, the team has not been able to raise a new NBA title, the promising players have only remained in that and none of the stars of the team has been able to bring them closer to the championship, for the 2021-22 season, the Chicago Bulls have in their roster players like Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Zach Lavine, Nikola Vucevic, among others, a young squad but very competitive because currently the team is fighting for the top positions, the Bulls are having a great season that is translating into a positive streak of 41-26, Bulls lost the lead but comes from winning two consecutive games in search of closing the regular season in a better way.

Bulls looking for another win/Image:chicagobulls
Bulls looking for another win/Image:chicagobulls
Bulls looking for another win/Image:chicagobulls
8:29 PM14 days ago

Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings

The franchise founded in 1923 has gone through different cities and therefore different names, the team started in Rochester, NY with the name of Seagrams, then changed to Rochester Royals, Cincinnati Royals, Kansas City Kings, until reaching the current Sacramento Kings, surprisingly the team has a title obtained in 1951, in that occasion they beat New York Knicks and it has been their last title to date, the Maloof family in 2013 was about to sell the franchise to a group that tried to revive the Seattle Supersonics, however the deal was not made, in the 2021 NBA season they have a negative record of 24-45, Kings comes from a streak of four consecutive defeats being against Jazz the last loss.

Kings in their last game/Image:SacramentoKings
Kings in their last game/Image:SacramentoKings
Kings in their last game/Image:SacramentoKings
8:24 PM14 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings live stream, corresponding to the NBA regular season. The match will take place at the Golden 1 Center, at 20:00.
