Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

How to watch Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets live on TV, your options is: NBC Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBC Sports+ and NBA League Pass app.
202 matches!
Wizards and Nets have met 202 times in history, with 109 wins for the Wizards and 93 for the Nets. The Wizards, in history, have scored 20778 points, compared to 20632 scored by the Nets.
Last Matches: Wizards
The Wizards come to this game with two wins and three losses in their last games. On Sunday (20), the victory was over the Hornets, by 106 to 102. After that came four straight losses. On Wednesday (23), came the first to the Heat, by 113 to 105 and after that came the second to the Heat, on Friday (25), now by 110 to 107. On Sunday (27), the loss was to the Celtics, by 130 to 121. Finally, last Monday (28), the victory came again, over the Timberwolves, by 142 to 127.
Last Matches: Nets
The Nets come into this game on the back of three wins and one loss in their last games. On Tuesday (22), the loss was to the 76ers, by 115 to 106. After that, on Wednesday (23), the victory was over the Raptors, by 112 to 98. The next loss was to the Pacers, on Friday (25), by 128 to 117. Then came two straight wins. The first on Sunday (27), by 111 to 97, over the Trail Blazers. The second was last Monday (28), by 109 to 102, over the Magic.
