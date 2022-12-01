Highlights: Washington Wizards 107-113 Brooklyn Nets in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks!
Thank you for listening to this NBA game. Have a good night and see you next time!
END OF GAME
The Nets beat the Wizards 113-107 and add another win to their season playing at home!
2'
With two minutes on the scoreboard the Nets pass 100 points on the scoreboard and put 102 to 94!
4'
Porzingis on the other side doesn't want to let the Nets win by adding 21 points, as well as joining Kuzma and Beal, with both having 20. But still the score shows 97 to 90 for the Nets!
9'
In this beginning of the last quarter the Nets will keep their short four-point lead over the Wizards at 85-81!
END OF 3RD Q
With a short lead, but with Durant's show, which reaches 31 points, the Nets close the third quarter with 80-77 on the scoreboard!
5'
With a 7/19 success rate on three-balls, the Nets take advantage of this to keep their lead, and 6/7 on free throws. The score is 65-63!
SECOND HALF STARTS
The ball is already flying and we have the start of the second half, with the third quarter starting with Wizards pressure!
END OF FIRST HALF
The Nets close out the first half with a good lead on the scoreboard, which is 57-53!
2'
Durant continues on fire in the game and increases the Nets' lead with two points and one more for a foul, going to 19 points, with the score at 50-42 for the Nets at the moment!
6'
Kyle Kuzma tries to lead the Wizards to a turnaround and manages, with his 11 points so far, to keep the Nets' lead down at 40-37!
9'
The game is balanced at this start of the second quarter, with the score tied 35-35 so far!
END OF 1ST Q
The game is tight and at the moment the Nets lead 29-28 at the end of the first quarter!
4'
Durante continues to lead the Nets and reaches his 11 points, putting the Nets up 20-15 on the scoreboard!
6'
We get to the six minutes and the balance is present in the game, which at the moment is 13 to 11 for the Nets. Kevin Durant is leading the game and has seven points!
HERE WE GO
The ball is already flying for the match between the Nets and Wizards, with the score tied 2-2 in this early game!
Teams on the court!
The Nets and Wizards players are introduced and take the court to start the match!
Welcome!
We now begin the broadcast of another NBA match here on VAVEL. Today we go to Nets vs. Wizards!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets match.
202 matches!
Wizards and Nets have met 202 times in history, with 109 wins for the Wizards and 93 for the Nets. The Wizards, in history, have scored 20778 points, compared to 20632 scored by the Nets.
Injury Report: Wizards
Injury Report: Nets
Eastern Conference: Nets
Eastern Conference: Wizards
Last Matches: Wizards
The Wizards come to this game with two wins and three losses in their last games. On Sunday (20), the victory was over the Hornets, by 106 to 102. After that came four straight losses. On Wednesday (23), came the first to the Heat, by 113 to 105 and after that came the second to the Heat, on Friday (25), now by 110 to 107. On Sunday (27), the loss was to the Celtics, by 130 to 121. Finally, last Monday (28), the victory came again, over the Timberwolves, by 142 to 127.
Last Matches: Nets
The Nets come into this game on the back of three wins and one loss in their last games. On Tuesday (22), the loss was to the 76ers, by 115 to 106. After that, on Wednesday (23), the victory was over the Raptors, by 112 to 98. The next loss was to the Pacers, on Friday (25), by 128 to 117. Then came two straight wins. The first on Sunday (27), by 111 to 97, over the Trail Blazers. The second was last Monday (28), by 109 to 102, over the Magic.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022-23 NBA match: Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.