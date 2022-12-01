Highlights: Washington Wizards 107-113 Brooklyn Nets in NBA
Image: Nets

ADVERTISEMENT

10:07 PM2 days ago

Thanks!

Thank you for listening to this NBA game. Have a good night and see you next time!
 
10:07 PM2 days ago

END OF GAME

The Nets beat the Wizards 113-107 and add another win to their season playing at home!
 
9:51 PM2 days ago

2'

With two minutes on the scoreboard the Nets pass 100 points on the scoreboard and put 102 to 94!
9:41 PM2 days ago

4'

Porzingis on the other side doesn't want to let the Nets win by adding 21 points, as well as joining Kuzma and Beal, with both having 20. But still the score shows 97 to 90 for the Nets!
9:26 PM2 days ago

9'

In this beginning of the last quarter the Nets will keep their short four-point lead over the Wizards at 85-81!
9:19 PM2 days ago

END OF 3RD Q

With a short lead, but with Durant's show, which reaches 31 points, the Nets close the third quarter with 80-77 on the scoreboard!
9:01 PM2 days ago

5'

With a 7/19 success rate on three-balls, the Nets take advantage of this to keep their lead, and 6/7 on free throws. The score is 65-63!
8:53 PM2 days ago

SECOND HALF STARTS

The ball is already flying and we have the start of the second half, with the third quarter starting with Wizards pressure!
8:37 PM2 days ago

END OF FIRST HALF

The Nets close out the first half with a good lead on the scoreboard, which is 57-53!
8:33 PM2 days ago

2'

Durant continues on fire in the game and increases the Nets' lead with two points and one more for a foul, going to 19 points, with the score at 50-42 for the Nets at the moment!
8:25 PM2 days ago

6'

Kyle Kuzma tries to lead the Wizards to a turnaround and manages, with his 11 points so far, to keep the Nets' lead down at 40-37!
8:19 PM2 days ago

9'

The game is balanced at this start of the second quarter, with the score tied 35-35 so far!
8:09 PM2 days ago

END OF 1ST Q

The game is tight and at the moment the Nets lead 29-28 at the end of the first quarter!
7:58 PM2 days ago

4'

Durante continues to lead the Nets and reaches his 11 points, putting the Nets up 20-15 on the scoreboard!
7:51 PM2 days ago

6'

We get to the six minutes and the balance is present in the game, which at the moment is 13 to 11 for the Nets. Kevin Durant is leading the game and has seven points!
7:42 PM2 days ago

HERE WE GO

The ball is already flying for the match between the Nets and Wizards, with the score tied 2-2 in this early game!
7:37 PM2 days ago

Teams on the court!

The Nets and Wizards players are introduced and take the court to start the match!
6:45 PM2 days ago

Welcome!

We now begin the broadcast of another NBA match here on VAVEL. Today we go to Nets vs. Wizards!
6:40 PM2 days ago

Tune in here Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn NetsLive Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets match.
6:35 PM2 days ago

How to watch Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets live on TV, your options is: NBC Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBC Sports+ and NBA League Pass app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:30 PM2 days ago

202 matches!

Wizards and Nets have met 202 times in history, with 109 wins for the Wizards and 93 for the Nets. The Wizards, in history, have scored 20778 points, compared to 20632 scored by the Nets.
6:25 PM2 days ago

Injury Report: Wizards

Unlike the Nets, the Washington Wizards have only two absentees for this game. Wright is also out with a thigh injury and Hachimura has an ankle injury.
6:20 PM2 days ago

Injury Report: Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have a few players out for the game. TJ Warren has a foot injury. While Simmons has a knee injury, Watanabe is out with a thigh injury, Williams has a hip injury. Duke JR, finally, is sick and may sit out.
6:15 PM2 days ago

Eastern Conference: Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are just below the Wizards in the same conference, but see further down the Bulls, 9-11, the Hornets, who are 6-15, the Magic, 5-16 and the Pistons, 5-18, the last place in the Eastern Conference.
6:10 PM2 days ago

Eastern Conference: Wizards

In the Eastern Conference the Wizards are in seventh place with 11 wins and 10 losses, behind the Raptors, who are 11-9 and the 76ers, who are 12-9, as well as being tied with the Hawks and staying above the Nets, who are 11-11 and the Heat, 10-11 on the season.
6:05 PM2 days ago

Last Matches: Wizards

The Wizards come to this game with two wins and three losses in their last games. On Sunday (20), the victory was over the Hornets, by 106 to 102. After that came four straight losses. On Wednesday (23), came the first to the Heat, by 113 to 105 and after that came the second to the Heat, on Friday (25), now by 110 to 107. On Sunday (27), the loss was to the Celtics, by 130 to 121. Finally, last Monday (28), the victory came again, over the Timberwolves, by 142 to 127.
6:00 PM2 days ago

Last Matches: Nets

The Nets come into this game on the back of three wins and one loss in their last games. On Tuesday (22), the loss was to the 76ers, by 115 to 106. After that, on Wednesday (23), the victory was over the Raptors, by 112 to 98. The next loss was to the Pacers, on Friday (25), by 128 to 117. Then came two straight wins. The first on Sunday (27), by 111 to 97, over the Trail Blazers. The second was last Monday (28), by 109 to 102, over the Magic.
5:55 PM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 NBA match: Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo