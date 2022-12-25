Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Stream on TV and Online?
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks live game, as well as the latest information from the TD Garden in the city of Boston. Don't miss a single detail of the live game update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
If you want to watch directly in streaming: NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks game on December 25, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 5:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 4:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Last meetings
The Boston and Milwaukee teams have met five times between May and July of this year, the last meeting being on July 11. Of these five meetings, the Celtics have won four and the Bucks have only managed one victory.
Key player - Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks have practically a god within their ranks. He has played for the team since 2013 and has already won an NBA title with the Bucks. He is 28 years old, stands 2.11 and plays power forward. This star, brought to us from a far away land known for its sages and its gods. Giannis Antetokounmpo was imported from Ancient Greece with all the wisdom of one of the first civilizations. He accumulates 31.4 points per game, 11.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
Key player - Celtics
Since 2017, has been reaping a great figure within the Boston Celtics. He is the star of most games, he is an Olympic medalist of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he is 24 years old, he is 2.03 meters tall and plays small forward. This great figure is the incredible Jayson Tatum who game after game shows why he is an immovable piece for the team. He averages 30.4 points per game, 8.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks are not far behind the Boston Celtics. Despite two losses in a row, they are on the heels of the leaders. They are in the number two spot in the Eastern Conference with one game less than their rival, that is, 32 games played, winning 22 and losing 10. They accumulate a PCT of 0.668 and are also second in the league.
Boston Celtics
Last season's runners-up are still performing very well. Despite suffering three consecutive losses, they returned to victory last December 23 with a 121-109 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. They are currently in first place in the Eastern Conference with 33 games played, of which they have won 23 and lost 10 and accumulated a PCT of 0.697. They are also leaders in the league.
Stadium
The game will take place at the great TD Garden, the sports pavilion of the city of Boston in the state of Massachusetts. This is the official home of the NBA's Boston Celtics and the NHL's Boston Bruins, where they play their games in their respective competitions. It is colloquially known as "The Garden" or also as "Boston Garden". Its name, TD Garden, comes from the sponsorship of the TD Banknorth bank. It was inaugurated in 1995 and while it was being built, it was known as "Shawmut Center". This pavilion has had the honor of hosting major sporting events such as the NHL All-Star Game in 1996, the first and second round of the NCAA in 1999 and 2003 and the NCAA Women's Final Four in 2006. This arena, like the Target Center, is characterized by its unique small-piece parquet surface. It has a capacity of 18,624 spectators for basketball and 17,565 spectators for field hockey.
