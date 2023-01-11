Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match
Image:VAVEL

3:00 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers live online

The game will be televised on ESPN.
Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
2:55 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers live, as well as the latest information from the Wells Fargo Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage. 
2:50 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this 76ers player

Tyrese Maxey, point guard. After Embiid's absence, Harden and Maxey have been in charge of generating the 76ers points, the 22 year old player is averaging in points almost the same as Harden and this for the Philadelphia team is great news, Maxey averages: 21.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists, good numbers for a rookie on the rise.
2:45 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Pistons player

Jayden Ivey, guard. With 20 years is taking an important relevance in the 76ers team and is that to keep the team in competition is needed to rotate constantly, this season the player averages: 14.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists, certainly a great complement to Bogdanovic who is the player with more points on the team.
2:40 PM2 hours ago

76ers starting lineup

Maxey, Harden, Harris, Tucker, Embiid.
2:35 PM2 hours ago

Pistons All-Star Team

Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic, Stewart.
2:30 PM2 hours ago

Face to face

Last season Pistons and 76ers had a great four-game series, it was the Philadelphia team that took the series by having 3-1 in their favor, this season Pistons already have the series lost by losing both games and tonight a victory does not benefit the series at all because there will only be three meetings this season.
2:25 PM2 hours ago

Philadelphia 76ers on a roll

76ers is going through a great moment of the season, as they are in Playoffs positions, the team has been constant in qualifying, but in Playoffs they have not given them the results to continue advancing, the previous season Harden joined in a negotiation with Nets and that boosted the Philadelphia team, for this season 76ers is making a way to get the championship, The Eastern conference is always very disputed by great contenders and 76ers is very close to their records, with a record of 24-15 the team shows if powers and especially at home where they have a record of 16-6, if they continue at this level they will arrive in great moment to the Playoffs and there anything can happen, they also have a roster full of great players that are decisive to get a result.
2:20 PM2 hours ago

Pistons can't find their way

Detroit Pistons has ceased to be the winning and aggressive team that marked an era in the NBA, the league's own rules have prevented that style is maintained in any team, but currently Pistons has fallen into a streak of very bad seasons and the current one is no exception, the team is in last place in the Eastern Conference with a 11-32, very disappointing numbers for a team, together with Rockets they are the worst teams and it doesn't look like they will have a solution, the team has not been able to get together and has not made their home stand out, so bad is Pistons that they have even won more games as visitors, the last victory of the Detroit team was when they beat Warriors with a score of 119-122, after that they accumulated two consecutive defeats, being 76ers the last team to beat them.
Last Pistons win/Image: DetroitPistons
2:15 PM2 hours ago

The East with an interesting duel

Another interesting game between Pistons and 76ers comes to the NBA this Tuesday, the season continues to advance and these two teams go through very different situations, for Pistons in panorama looks very dark while for 76ers is still in their hands to qualify, clearly there is a favorite, but anything can happen in the last game of the series between these two teams, so the show is guaranteed.
2:10 PM3 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the Wells Fargo Center at 7:00 pm ET.
