Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Warriors vs Phoenix Suns Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Warriors vs Suns live game, as well as the latest information from the Chase Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and VAVEL's coverage comments.
How to watch Warriors vs Phoenix Suns Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly in streaming: NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Warriors vs Phoenix Suns game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Warriors vs Suns game on January 10, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 AM (Jan. 11) on NBA League Pass
Argentina: 12:00 AM (Jan. 11) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (January 11) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (January 11th) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM (Jan 11) on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (January 11) on NBA League Pass
Last meetings
Between December 2021 and November 2022, they met five times, two of which were wins for the Warriors and the other three for the Suns.
Key player - Suns
Phoenix suffers the same loss. They have their leader Devin Booker out, but they also have a team to spare. Deandre Ayton is one of their great players, as the Bahamas center accumulates 17.3 points per game, 9.7 rebounds and 2 assists.
Key player - Warriors
In the absence of their great leader, Stephen Curry, the rest of the team keeps the strength to go out and play. Fortunately, the Warriors is a cradle of leaders, among them, Jordan Poole, the 23-year-old guard who accumulates 20.6 points per game, 2.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix team has a pretty similar outlook to that of their rival. They have 41 games, of which they have won 20 and lost 21, so their performance this season is good, but not perfect. These results keep them in the number eight position in the Western Conference and in the number 16 position in the league.
Golden State Warriors
San Francisco has a perfect balance at the moment. They have played 40 games and have accumulated exactly 20 wins and 20 losses, which places them at number six in the Western Conference and number 14 in the league.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this game is the Chase Center in the city of San Francisco, California. It was planned for several years its construction until finally in 2017 the start of the work was announced. It was inaugurated on September 6, 2019 and since then it has been the official home of the Golden State Warriors. Its name was announced along with its construction. It owes its name to the team's alliance with the JPMorgan Chase bank. This enclosure has several spaces in addition to sports, such as an event center that can be used as a theater. Near where the pavilion was built, other works are being carried out, such as a park, a subway line and the USFC. It has a capacity of 18,064 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.