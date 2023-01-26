Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors live game, as well as the latest information from the Golden 1 Center.
Last meetings
Between 2021 and 2022, they have met five times. The scales are tipping a bit in Toronto's favor, as they have won three times while the Kings have won only twice.
Key player - Raptors
The star of the Canadian team comes from another part of the world, exactly from Cameroon. His name is Pascal Siakam, he is 28 years old and 2.06 meters tall. He accumulates a great average of 24.9 points per game, 7.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists.
Key player - Kings
De'Aaron Fox is one of the Kings' favorite point guards. The 1.91 cm tall 25-year-old averages 24 points per game, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists, making him one of the team's top scorers.
Toronto Raptors
The Raptors have had a somewhat consistent season so far, with 21 wins and 27 losses, which ranks 12th in the Eastern Conference with a PCT of 0.438 and 24th in the league overall.
Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings are having a great season. With 46 games played, they have 27 wins and 19 losses. They accumulate a PCT of 0.587 and are ranked number three in the Western Conference and in the league, they are ranked number eight.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this game is the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Part of the sports center, it is located in the former Downtown Plaza shopping center. This pavilion, opened in 2016 as a replacement for the Sleep Train Arena, is the official home of the NBA's Sacramento Kings and is also a great venue for concerts by major artists such as Lady Gaga, or multiple events such as the WWE. When the team was about to disappear from the city, a group of companies led by Vivek Ranadivé, saved the franchise by buying most of the group from the Maloof family that was the previous owner of the Kings. They then secured a license with the city to be able to build a new arena and so began construction of this pavilion in 2014. It has a capacity of 17,500 spectators for basketball and 19,000 for concerts.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.