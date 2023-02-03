Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Nuggets vs Warriors game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors game on February 2, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 9:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 8:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Last meetings
Between April and October 2022, they met five times, three of which were wins for the Nuggets and the other two for the Warriors.
Key player - Warriors
San Francisco has remained in a certain comfort zone, since throughout the season they have remained in the same boxes and have been winning quite a few games despite the considerable amount of defeats. Even so, the Warriors maintain a great team and one of their leaders is the great Stephen Curry who accumulates 29.7 points per game, 6.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists.
Key player - Nuggets
Denver has a great roster and the figure these days is a foreigner. He is Nikola Jokic, a 2.13 cm tall Serbian who plays as a center. He averages 24.8 points per game, 11 rebounds and 9.9 assists.
Golden State Warriors
The San Francisco team's results are somewhat different from those of its rival. They have played 51 games and have accumulated 26 wins and 25 losses, which places them seventh in the Western Conference and 14th in the league.
Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets have a great performance this season. They have 51 games played and have 35 wins and 16 losses. They are in the number one spot in the Western Conference and in the overall standings they are second behind the Boston Celtics. They have a PCT of 0.686.
Stadium
The designated arena for this game is the Ball Arena in the city of Denver, Colorado. It is the official home of the NBA's Denver Nuggets, the NHL's Colorado Avalanche and the NLL's Colorado Mammoth. It was inaugurated in 1997 and was built as part of a plan to improve the sports environment in the city along with two other pavilions: Coors Field where the Colorado Rockies of the MBL play and Invesco Field of the Denver Broncos of the NFL. It was built near a train station called Pepsi Center and that was the name with which this venue was baptized, until 2020, when it was renamed Ball Arena. This arena has hosted major sporting and cultural events such as concerts by AC/DC, Celine Dion, Miley Cyrus, Blink-182, Green Day, the NHL All-Star in 2001 and the NBA All-Star in 2005. It has a capacity of 19,309 spectators for basketball and 18,007 for hockey.
