Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers
starting lineups for the Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers live game
How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly in streaming: NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers game on March 4, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:30 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:30 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Last meetings
The Philadelphia and Milwaukee 76ers have met five times between November 2021 and November 2022, with the last meeting taking place on November 18. Of these five meetings, the Bucks have won three and the 76ers have only managed two victories.
Key player - 76ers
Clearly the local team is living a great moment. This is not luck, it is a lot of teamwork and therefore, they have great results. One of the leaders of this great group is Joel Embiid, the 28-year-old 2.13 cm tall Cameroonian who averages 32.9 points per game, 10.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
Key player - Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks have practically a god within their ranks. He has played for the team since 2013 and has already won an NBA title with the Bucks. He is 28 years old, stands 2.11 and plays power forward. This star, brought to us from a far away land known for its wise men and its gods. Giannis Antetokounmpo was imported from Ancient Greece with all the wisdom of one of the first civilizations. He accumulates 31.3 points per game, 12 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia is going through an incredible moment. They have 62 games and the number of good results is very satisfactory, as they have 40 wins and 22 losses. They accumulate a PCT of 0.645 and that places them in the number three position in the Eastern Conference, completing the podium with the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. Meanwhile, in the league, they occupy the number four position.
Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks are having an incredible season with impressive results. They are the only ones that have given the Celtics a fight and the fight for the first place in the Eastern Conference is between the two of them. The Milwaukee Bucks have accumulated 62 games, 45 wins, 17 losses and a PCT of 0.726. They are the leaders of the conference and the league.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this game is the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center in the city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. For sponsorship purposes, the arena is known as Fiserv Forum. It is the official home of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks and the Marquette University basketball team. It is a relatively new venue, as it was opened on August 26, 2018 as the remodeling of the old Bradley Center which dated back to 1988 and was one of the oldest at that time in the NBA and the Bucks felt at a disadvantage because of the condition of their pavilion, so they decided to remodel it. Several companies such as Johnson Controls, Miller Brewing, Harley-Davidson or BMO Harris Bank, tried to obtain the sponsorship rights, but finally Fiserv obtained them. The pavilion has also hosted major cultural events. The first one it received, was a concert by The Killers on September 4, 2018. It has hosted major artists such as Maroon 5, Fleetwood Mac, Justin Timberlake, Metallica, Foo Fighters, The Eagles, etc. It has a capacity of 17,500 spectators.
NBA 2022-23 match: Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.