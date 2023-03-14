Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

3:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets live game, as well as the latest information from the Toyota Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
2:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:50 PMan hour ago

What time is the Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets of March 13th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM (March 14th) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass

2:45 PMan hour ago

History

These two teams have met 171 times. The statistics favor the Boston Celtics who have emerged victorious 111 times, while the Houston Rockets have been victorious 60 times.

In the regular season

In regular seasons, these two teams have met 150 times. The statistics favor the Boston Celtics, who have been victorious 95 times, while the Houston Rockets have been victorious 55 times.

2:40 PMan hour ago

Key player - Houston Rockets

In Houston Rockets, the presence of Jabari Smith Jr. stands out. The 19-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Chicago Bulls. In the season he has an average of 12.2 points per game, achieved in 64 games played, where he has an average of 30.3 minutes played per game.

2:35 PMan hour ago

Key player - Boston Celtics

In Boston Celtics the presence of Jayson Tatum stands out. The 25-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Atlanta Hawks. In the season he has an average of 30.4 points per game, achieved in 63 games played, where he has an average of 37.4 minutes played per game.

2:30 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Houston Rockets

1- Jabari Smith Jr.

3- Kevin Porter Jr.

4- Jalen Green

6- Kenyon Martin Jr.

28- Alperen Sengün

2:25 PMan hour ago

Last Starting five - Boston Celtics

0- Jayson Tatum

7- Jaylen Brown

9- Derrick White

36- Marcus Smart

42- Al Horford

2:20 PM2 hours ago

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets forgot long ago about the possibility of fighting for the playoffs this season, and after losing in their most recent game to the Chicago Bulls, they have accumulated three consecutive losses and will have to recover their winning memory in the 15 remaining games in order to finish their participation in a more decent way. They are currently in fifteenth place, the last position in the Western Conference, with a percentage of .224, the result of 15 wins in 67 games played.
2:15 PM2 hours ago

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are coming off a very important win over the Atlanta Hawks, their second in a row, after losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets in a row. The team will have to show a lot of mental toughness, even though this time they will be facing the worst team in the Western Conference and must win in order to continue their pursuit for the first place in the Western Conference. Currently, they are in second place in the Eastern Conference with a percentage of .691, after 47 wins in 68 games played.
2:10 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Toyota Center

The Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets game will be played at the Toyota Center, located in downtown Houston, Texas, United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2003, has a capacity for 18,400 spectators.

2:05 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
