Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

Tune in here Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets Live Score!
How to watch Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets game for NBA?
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM (March 14th) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
History
These two teams have met 171 times. The statistics favor the Boston Celtics who have emerged victorious 111 times, while the Houston Rockets have been victorious 60 times.
In the regular season
In regular seasons, these two teams have met 150 times. The statistics favor the Boston Celtics, who have been victorious 95 times, while the Houston Rockets have been victorious 55 times.
Key player - Houston Rockets
In Houston Rockets, the presence of Jabari Smith Jr. stands out. The 19-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Chicago Bulls. In the season he has an average of 12.2 points per game, achieved in 64 games played, where he has an average of 30.3 minutes played per game.
Key player - Boston Celtics
In Boston Celtics the presence of Jayson Tatum stands out. The 25-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Atlanta Hawks. In the season he has an average of 30.4 points per game, achieved in 63 games played, where he has an average of 37.4 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Houston Rockets
1- Jabari Smith Jr.
3- Kevin Porter Jr.
4- Jalen Green
6- Kenyon Martin Jr.
28- Alperen Sengün
Last Starting five - Boston Celtics
0- Jayson Tatum
7- Jaylen Brown
9- Derrick White
36- Marcus Smart
42- Al Horford
Houston Rockets
Boston Celtics
The match will be played at the Toyota Center
The Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets game will be played at the Toyota Center, located in downtown Houston, Texas, United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2003, has a capacity for 18,400 spectators.