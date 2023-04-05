Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Bulls vs Bucks live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information coming from the Fiserv Forum. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Bulls vs Bucks online and live in the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks game in various countries:
Argentina: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 17 hours on ESPN, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, a must see player!
La estrella de los Bucks terminó la temporada regular en un gran momento liderando al equipo con 29.0 puntos, 6.0 asistencias y 11.2 rebotes por partido. Giannis despejo las dudas que lo rodeaban, en este momento el principal objetivo de Antetokounmpo es mejorar y ampliar sus herramientas a la ofensiva con tiros de larga distancia. Antetokounmpo formó parte del EuroBasket y ha mostrado que se encuentra en un gran estado físico, en la competición europea cayó eliminado en cuartos de final junto a la selección de Grecia. Con la incorporación de Serge Ibaka, el alero de Milwaukee regresó a su posición habitual y cada vez veremos más de él, el Greek Freak se postula a ser uno de los candidatos al MVP de la temporada 2022-2023.
How does the Bucks get here?
The Milwaukee team finished the regular season with a record of 51 wins and 31 losses to finish in third place behind only the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. The Bucks were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals against Boston in 7 games. Those led by coach Budenholzer did not make many changes to the squad and they only wait for Joe Ingles to return from his injury to add his long-distance talent in this new season. Those from Milwaukee are running to be one of the candidates to fight for the championship of their Conference and with the talent of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jru Holidey and Brook López they will try to finish at the top of the table. The Bucks are one of the candidates to finish at the top of the Eastern Conference and seek the NBA championship.
DeMar DeRozan, a must see player!
The Chicago forward is one of the team's great figures and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Bulls' offensive leaders averaging 25.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The figure of the Bulls, has had to carry the team in the face of the loss of great teammates, but the return of Zach Lavine will help the team begin to achieve better results. The connection of the forward with players like Lonzo Ball, Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic will be instrumental in meeting Chicago's goals. DeRozan will seek to be the team's top scorer and will seek to fight for a place in the Eastern Conference Final.
How does the Bulls arrive?
The Chicago team arrives after having had a great season, the project surprised with the rapid adaptation of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, with this they achieved a record of 46 wins and 36 losses. They qualified for the playoffs in sixth place in the East, however, once there they were easily beaten by Milwaukee in the first round, ending their good season. The project in Chicago remains intact for this new season and with very few changes, however, injuries have affected the team, Andre Drummond, Coby White and Lonzo Ball continue to be unavailable for the team and Zach Lavine continues with a minute restriction . The goal this year is to get into the playoffs, improving on last year's position, and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. At the moment the team marches with a record of 26 wins and 30 losses.
Where's the game?
The Fiserv Forum located in the city of Milwaukee will host this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Crypto.com Arena, at 7:00 p.m.