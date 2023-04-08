Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls game on April 7, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:30 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Last meetings
Of their last five meetings between 2021 and 2022, the Mavericks have won on only one occasion and the remaining four went to the Bulls.
Key player - Bulls
Zach LaVine is the Bulls' point guard of choice. The 6-foot-8, 28-year-old averages 24.9 shots per game, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
Key player - Mavericks
The good results that the Dallas Mavericks have been able to achieve, have not been just luck, it is all because of the great work of the team. Luka Doncic, the 24-year-old Slovakian point guard with a height of 2.01 meters, accumulates 32.6 points per game, 8.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists.
Chicago Bulls
The Bulls are 80 games into the season and have 38 wins and 42 losses. It's a pretty consistent streak that for now keeps them in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with a PCT of 0.475 and in the league overall, they rank 20th.
Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks are in a bad moment. They have played 80 games, and their results are somewhat sad. They have 38 wins and 42 losses, accumulate a PCT of 0.475 and are ranked 11th in the Western Conference and 21st in the league.
Stadium
The designated arena for this game is the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. This pavilion is located in the Victoria Park neighborhood of the city and is used for basketball games, field hockey and for concerts and cultural events. It is the official home of the Dallas Mavericks of the NBA since 2001 and of the Dallas Stars of the NHL also since 2001. It was the home of other teams such as the Dallas Desperados and Dallas Vigilantes of the Arena Football League between 2002 and 2011. Its history dates back to 1998 when the Dallas Mavericks and their owner, Mark Cuban, decided to replace their old pavilion, the Reunion Arena. This new venue was paid for thanks to the taxes that were implemented on hotels and rental cars approved by the city's residents. American Airlines is the official sponsor of the venue since its headquarters are located in the city, which is why the stadium has been nicknamed "The Hangar". It has hosted the Big 12 Conference in 2003, 2004 and 2006; the 2007 NHL All-Star Game; three UFC evenings in 2009, 2014 and 2015; several WWE PPvs in 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2017, among other events. It has a capacity of 19,200 spectators for basketball and 18,532 for field hockey.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.