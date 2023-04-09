Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Last Hawks lineup
The last Hawks lineup was the following: Hunter, Collins, Capela, Young and Murray. At the moment, he can count on all his players.
Last Celtics lineup
The Celtics last lineup was as follows: Tatum, Horford, Williams, Hauser and White. Brown and Gallinari are out for this game. In addition, Brogdon and Smart are doubts.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks of 9th April in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM,
Bolivia: 2:00 PM.
Brasil: 2:00 PM.
Chile: 1:00 PM.
Colombia: 12:00 PM.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM.
USA (ET): 1:00 PM.
Spain: 7:00 PM,
Mexico: 11:00 PM.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM.
Peru: 2:00 PM.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM.
Venezuela: 2:00 PM.
Where to watch
The Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks game can be seen on the NBA channel and ESPN. In addition, if you want to follow it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the game and the updated score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met on many occasions but let's mention the last twenty, where the Boston Celtics have won more games than their rival, they have a difference of ten victories. The Boston Celtics have won 15 times, while the Atlanta Hawks have won in five meetings.
Hawks standings
On the other side, the Atlanta Hawks are in eighth place with 41 wins and 40 losses. They are six wins behind the Wizards who are out of the playoffs to advance to the next round. They are also four wins behind the Brooklyn Hawks to advance directly to the final rounds.
Celtics standings
As for the home team, the Boston Celtics are in second place with 56 wins and 25 losses, two games behind the leader of the Eastern Conference. They already have a spot in the next round to look for the ring in this NBA campaign. At home, they have 31 wins and nine losses in 40 games.
Last Hawks game
Atlanta Hawks lost in their last game against Philadelphia 76ers in overtime. The result of the game was 131-136, as in the overtime they took five points of difference for the Philadelphia team to get a great victory after overcoming the result of the first half where the locals went to the locker room with ten points of difference on the scoreboard. After the break, Philadelphia, led by McDaniels, turned the ten-point deficit around to take the game into overtime and finished the victory with a five-point difference. The best player of the local team was undoubtedly Young who had 27 points, three rebounds and twenty assists.
Last Celtics game
Boston Celtics beat Toronto Raptors by 21 points at TD Garden. The first quarter was very close and made the Celtics run away with the score, as they got an 18-point lead, to which they increased before halftime by ten more points thanks to Tatum and Hauser. After the break, Toronto tried to get back into the game but between the last two quarters they only managed to cut the lead to nine points. Hauser was the best player of the game with 26 points, five rebounds and two assists.
