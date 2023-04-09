Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
On the game
Raptors
The Raptors got off to a rocky start in the league, losing their first 11 games and finishing 21-61 in their rookie season. Over the next few years, the team struggled to find its identity and struggled to qualify for the playoffs. But in 1998, the Raptors acquired point guard Vince Carter in the draft and the team started to improve.
Carter quickly became one of the most popular players in the NBA, known for his incredible dunks and offensive skills. In 2000, he led the Raptors to their first playoff appearance, where the team was eliminated in the first round by the New York Knicks. Carter continued to excel in the following years, leading the NBA in votes for the All-Star Game three years in a row, from 2000 to 2002.
In 2001, the Raptors hired head coach Lenny Wilkens, who led the team to its first successful playoff series in 2001-2002. The team reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals, where they were eliminated by the eventual NBA champions, the Detroit Pistons. Carter left the team in 2004, but the Raptors continued to be a competitive presence in the Eastern Conference.
Over the next few years, the team featured notable players like Chris Bosh and Kyle Lowry, and in 2019, the Raptors won their first NBA title, beating the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals in six games. Kawhi Leonard, who had been acquired by the team in a trade from the San Antonio Spurs, was named the NBA Finals MVP. The 2019 title was a historic moment for the city of Toronto and the country at large, and it solidified the Raptors' place as one of the most successful teams in the NBA.
Bucks
The Bucks had an immediate successful start, selecting future Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then known as Lew Alcindor) with the first overall pick in the 1969 draft. Abdul-Jabbar led the team to a 56-26 record in their rookie season, and they reached the NBA Finals in the team's second year, losing to the New York Knicks.
In 1971, Abdul-Jabbar and the Bucks had their best season yet, finishing 66-16 and sweeping the Baltimore Bullets in the NBA Finals to win their first and only NBA championship to date. Abdul-Jabbar was named the NBA Finals MVP.
After Abdul-Jabbar was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975, the Bucks went through a period of restructuring, but found success again in the 1980s with players like Sidney Moncrief and Terry Cummings. They won the Eastern Conference Central division three times in a row, from 1980 to 1982, but failed to reach the NBA Finals again.
In the 1990s, the Bucks had limited success, but still had notable players like Ray Allen and Glenn Robinson. They returned to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2001, led by point guard Sam Cassell and Australian power forward Andrew Bogut in 2010, but failed to reach the NBA Finals.
In 2014, the team hired head coach Jason Kidd, who led the Bucks to the playoffs in his first two seasons as head coach, led by Greek point guard Giannis Antetokounmpo. In 2019, the Bucks won their second NBA title, beating the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Antetokounmpo was named NBA Finals MVP and went on to become one of the most notable players in franchise history.
