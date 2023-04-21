Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Playoffs Game 3

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the Kings vs Warriors live of the NBA Playoffs 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial lineups of the Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors live corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Playoff duel, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Chase Center. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Kings vs Warriors online and live from the 2022-2023 NBA Playoffs?
This is the start time of the Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors game in various countries:
Argentina: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 22 hours on NBATV
Spain: 03 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 20 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Argentina: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 22 hours on NBATV
Spain: 03 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 20 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Stephen Curry, a must see player!
The Golden State point guard is the Warriors' top figure, he finished the season as the team's offensive leader averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. The Golden State star finished last season as the MVP of the Finals and becoming the top three-point scorer in NBA history. Now, Curry will start a new season with the Warriors with less pressure regarding the triple record and with the aim of leading the team towards another playoffs. Curry will look to take advantage of the Warriors' revamped roster and add his play to Jordan Poole, Donte DiVicenzo and James Wiseman so that Golden State returns to fight for the NBA title. What is most expected from the Warriors star is a healthy season full of 3-pointers to generate a very fun game to watch.
How does the Warriors get here?
The Warriors continue in this season after finishing the previous season with their seventh NBA title, the team's objective continues to be to continue adding as many championships as possible with the great generation it has. The team has begun to make moves and refresh the team's second unit by bringing in the likes of Donte DiVicenzo and JaMychal Green, as well as revamping their defensive players like Kevon Looney, Andre Iguodala and Quinndary Weatherspoon. One of the big news for the team is the return of James Wiseman, after missing last season due to injury. Last season the team finished in third place in the Western Conference with a record of 53 wins and 29 losses. Steve Kerr's project has been one of the ones that has achieved the best results and they are expected to fight for another championship with this generation of players. The goal this season for the Curry-Thompson-Green trio will be to seek an NBA finals.
Domantas Sabonis, a must see player!
The Sacramento forward is one of the great figures of the Kings, he finished the season as the team's offensive leader averaging a double-double of 18.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. The Kings star will start his first full season with Sacramento, after playing just 15 games with the team following his trade from Indiana. Sabonis will look to take advantage of the revamped Kings roster and add his play to De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Kevin Huerter and Quinn Cook as Sacramento breaks a 16-year postseason-less skid. Sabonis will look to become the face of the Kings franchise and be the team's offensive and defensive leader.
How does the Kings arrive?
The Kings start a new season with the same objective, to reach the postseason and break the bad after 16 years without a playoff. The team has begun to make movements and giving an important turn to the squad in search of possibilities to sneak into the Play-In. Although it seems that the board has made some desperate moves, the project has undergone a major renovation. Players like Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Foxm remained, who will be the face of the franchise and those in charge of directing the team offensively and defensively. Mike Brown's coaching staff signed Malik Monk from the Lakers and Kevin Huerter from the Hawks to improve the team's starting five, likewise the contracts of Matthew Dellavedova, Harrison Barnes, Quinn Cook and KZ Okpala were renegotiated to have a good backbone in the team. Last season the team finished in twelfth position with a record of 30 wins and 52 losses, leaving out any chance of postseason play. Mike Brown's project will seek to have a very strong offense and be an uncomfortable rival during the season to fight for a place in the Play-In.
Where's the game?
The Chase Center located in the city of San Francisco will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape and get into the Playoffs. This stadium has a capacity for 17,800 fans and was inaugurated in 2019.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Play-In. The meeting will take place at the Chase Center, at 10:00 p.m.