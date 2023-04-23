Game 4 Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Playoffs 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks match for the NBA Playoffs.
What time is the Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks match for NBA Playoffs 2023?
This is the start time of the game Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks of April 23rd in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass and ESPN.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Latest Atlanta Hawks lineup
The Atlanta Hawks Ultimate Quintet:
John Collins, De'Andre Hunter, Clint Capela, Dejounte Murray, and Trae Young.
Latest Boston Celtics lineup
The last five of Boston Celtics:
Blake Griffin, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Jaylen Brown.
Atlanta Hawks Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First point guard Trae Young (#11), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fourth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 27.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Clint Capela (#15) who this season has managed to average 11.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Dejounte Murray (#5) will be key to assisting, he comes to the Hawks as a new player and this season he has averaged 20.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
Atlanta Hawks in the tournament
The Atlanta Hawks also had a good tournament winning most of their games this season, this year they are again a strong team competing in the eastern conference. They had a good 2022-2023 regular season, with 41 wins and 41 losses, they are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can be the champions. Their last game was on April 7 against the Golden State Warriors, where the Atlanta Hawks won 127-119 at State Farm Arena to earn another tournament victory. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
Boston Celtics Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First forward Jayson Tatum (#0), he is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fifth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 30.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is guard Marcus Smart (#36) who last season was awarded Defensive of the Year and this season has managed to average 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward Jaylen Brown (#7) is the second most important player on the team, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his sixth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 27.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
Boston Celtics in the tournament
The Boston Celtics had a good regular season, this year they are again a strong team competing in the Eastern Conference. They had an excellent 2022-2023 regular season, with 57 wins and 25 losses, they are in second place in the Eastern Conference. Last season they reached the NBA final, but they lost against the Golden State Warriors and their goal this year is to fight for the championship again, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on April 3 against the Indiana Pacers, where the Boston Celtics won 142-138 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to earn another tournament victory. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
The stadium
The State Farm Arena will be the venue for the regular season game, it is located in the city of Atlanta, Georgia. It cost 214 million dollars to build it, it is the home of the Atlanta Hawks. Its opening was on September 5, 1999 and it has a capacity of 20,300 spectators.