New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Playoffs Match | Game 5

Key player - Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell is one of the Cavaliers' favorite point guards. The 6-foot-1, 26-year-old averages 22 points per game, 4.5 rebounds and 7.8 assists, making him one of the team's leading scorers.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers live game, as well as the latest information from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
What time is theNew York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers game for NBA?
Last matches
The playoff series is leaning heavily in favor of the Knicks. Of four games that have been played, three have been wins for the New Yorkers with scores of 97-101, 99-79 and 102-93. Cavaliers have won only one game with a score of 107-90.
Key player - Knicks
The Knicks maintain a great performance and that's not just a fluke. It's an impressive group effort that features big names such as Jalen Brunson, the 6-foot-6, 26-year-old point guard who is racking up 24.3 points per game, 4.3 rebounds and 5 assists.
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers had a great season just like their rival, in fact, a little better. Of their 82 games, they won 51 and lost 31 and accumulated a PCT of 0.622 that allowed them to qualify for the playoffs directly, taking fourth place in the Eastern Conference and sixth place in the league.
New York Knicks
New York closed the regular season with a great performance. They qualified directly for the playoffs, finishing fifth in the Eastern Conference and eighth in the league with 47 wins and 35 losses, which left them with a PCT of 0.573.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this game is the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. It is the official home of the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA, the Cleveland Monster of the AHL and the Cleveland Gladiators of the AFL. It was inaugurated in October 1994 under the name Gund Arena because Gordon Gund, the team's owner, managed to keep the rights to the name. In 2005, it was renamed Quicken Loans Arena, as Gund sold the franchise to Dan Gilbert and he decided to put the name of his company, a name they kept until 2019 when it was renamed Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Its construction dates back to 1992, when work began as part of the Gateway Sports and Entertainment Complex, a sports unit located in downtown Cleveland. Rocket Mortgage is a neighbor of Progressive Field, the Cleveland Indians' Major League Baseball stadium, which is also part of the sports complex. It was inaugurated by Billy Joel, who gave a concert on October 25, 1994. On November 8, almost two months later, the Cavaliers made their official debut in their new home in a game against the Houston Rockets. It has a capacity of 19,432 spectators.
