Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Playoffs Match | Game 6

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Kings vs Warriors live game, as well as the latest information from the Chase Center.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors game on April 28, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Last meetings
Five games have already been played in the series between April 15 and April 26. Of those five games, the Warriors have come away with the win three times with scores of 114-97, 126-125 and 116-123. The Kings have won only two by scores of 126-123 and 114-106. If they win this game, the series would be tied and everything would be defined in the last game.
Key player - Kings
De'Aaron Fox is one of the Kings' favorite point guards. The 1.91 cm tall 25-year-old averages 30 points per game, 6.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists, making him one of the team's top scorers.
Key player - Warriors
The Warriors is a cradle of leaders. One of the best players in recent years is part of this team and at 35 years old he is still talking about. That is Stephen Curry, who averages 31.4 points per game, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings had a great season despite being behind in the playoff series. Of their 82 games played, they totaled 48 wins and 34 losses. They accumulated a PCT of 0.585 and ranked number three in the Western Conference and number seven in the league.
Golden State Warriors
San Francisco finished with a fairly acceptable performance in the regular season. Out of 82 games, they won 44 and lost 38, which left them in sixth place in the Western Conference and 12th in the league. In the series, they are ahead after winning three of their five games.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this game is the Chase Center in the city of San Francisco, California. It was planned for several years its construction until finally in 2017 the start of the work was announced. It was inaugurated on September 6, 2019 and since then it has been the official home of the Golden State Warriors. Its name was announced along with its construction. It owes its name to the team's alliance with the JPMorgan Chase bank. This enclosure has several spaces in addition to sports, such as an event center that can be used as a theater. Near where the pavilion was built, other works are being carried out, such as a park, a subway line and the USFC. It has a capacity of 18,064 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.