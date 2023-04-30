Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Playoffs Match | Game 7

ADVERTISEMENT
Last meetings
Six games have already been played in the series between April 15 and April 28. Of those six games, the Warriors have claimed victory on three occasions by scores of 114-97, 126-125 and 116-123. The Kings have won the other three by scores of 126-123, 114-106 and 99-118. Everything depends on this game to know who will qualify for the next round.
Key player - Kings
De'Aaron Fox is one of the Kings' favorite point guards. The 25-year-old, 6-foot-1, 210-inch junior is averaging 30 points per game, 6.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists, making him one of the team's top scorers.
Key player - Warriors
The Warriors is a cradle of leaders. One of the best players in recent years is part of this team and at 35 years old he is still talking about. That is Stephen Curry, who averages 31 points per game, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings had a great season and have already tied for the playoff series. Of their 82 games played, they totaled 48 wins and 34 losses. They accumulated a PCT of 0.585 and ranked number three in the Western Conference and number seven in the league.
Golden State Warriors
San Francisco finished with a fairly acceptable performance in the regular season. Out of 82 games, they totaled 44 wins and 38 losses, which left them in the number six spot in the Western Conference and in the 12th spot in the league. In the series, they were ahead, but in game 6, the Kings tied things up.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this game is the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Part of the sports center, it is located in the former Downtown Plaza shopping center. This pavilion, opened in 2016 as a replacement for the Sleep Train Arena, is the official home of the NBA's Sacramento Kings and is also a great venue for concerts by major artists such as Lady Gaga, or multiple events such as the WWE. When the team was about to disappear from the city, a group of companies led by Vivek Ranadivé, saved the franchise by buying most of the group from the Maloof family that was the previous owner of the Kings. They then secured a license with the city to be able to build a new arena and so began construction of this pavilion in 2014. It has a capacity of 17,500 spectators for basketball and 19,000 for concerts.
