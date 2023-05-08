Game 4 New York Knicks vs Miami Heat LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Playoffs Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the New York Knicks vs Miami Heat live game, as well as the latest information from FTX Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly in streaming: NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the New York Knicks vs Miami Heat game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks game on May 8, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Argentina: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 5:30 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Last meetings
The series is currently leaning towards Miami. They have played three games between April 30 and last May 6. The Heat won two games with scores of 108-101 and 86-105, while the Knicks won only one with a score of 105-111.
Key player - Heat
Miami Heat was able to recover from a bad start of the season and finished it with a good performance as they achieved 44 great victories in the regular season and now they are in the semifinals and that is thanks to the great team they have. Jimmy Butler, is one of their great references. The 33-year-old forward accumulates 34.4 points per game, 6.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
Key player - Knicks
The Knicks maintain a great performance and that's not just a fluke. It's an impressive group effort that features big names such as Jalen Brunson, the 6-foot-6, 26-year-old point guard who is racking up 24.4 points per game, 4.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
Miami Heat
Miami finished the regular season close to not qualifying for the play-in. Of 82 games played, they won 44 and lost 38, accumulated a PCT of 0.537 and finished this phase in seventh place in the Eastern Conference and 13th in the league. In the play-in they faced the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls and managed to win a place in the playoffs. They did not stop there and defeated the Milwaukee Bucks with a 4-1 series win.
New York Knicks
New York closed the regular season with a great performance. They qualified directly to the playoffs, finishing fifth in the Eastern Conference and eighth in the league with 47 wins and 35 losses, which left them with a PCT of 0.573. In the playoffs, they faced the Cleveland Cavaliers and took the qualification with a convincing 4-1 series win that left the Cavaliers without an option.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is the Kaseya Center, formerly known as the FTX Arena in the city of Miami, Florida. The sports pavilion is also known as the American Airlines, since the airline has a hub at Miami International Airport and purchased the naming rights to the venue in 1999 for US$42 million. Those rights were purchased for a 20-year term. It is also known as the Miami-Dade Arena. It is the official home of the Miami Heat and opened on December 31, 1999 with a concert by Gloria Estefan. On January 2, 2000, the Miami Heat played their first game in their new home. It has a capacity of 19,600 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: New York Knicks vs Miami Heat Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.