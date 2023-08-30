Georgia vs Venezuela: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Basketball World Cup Match
FIBA

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
2:43 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Georgia vs Venezuela match live?

If you want to watch the game Georgia vs Venezuela live on TV, your options is: ESPN

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:38 PMan hour ago

Venezuela's squad

Michael Carrera, Luis Carrillo, Pedro Chourio, Anyelo Cisneros, Nestor Colmenares, David Cubillan, Windi Graterol, Heissler Guillent, Andres Marrero, Edgar Martinez, Jose Materan, Enrique Medina, Anthony Perez, Franger Pirela, Fabrizio Pugliatti, Miguel Ruiz, Yohanner Sifontes, Garly Sojo, Kender Urbina, Gergory Vargas, Jhornan Zamora.
2:33 PMan hour ago

Georgia's squad

Rati Andronikashvili, Beka Bekauri, Mikheil Berishvili, Goga Bitadze, Merab Bokolishvili, Nikoloz Gaprindashvili, Levan Gogichaishvili, Kakhaber Jintcharadze, Davit Kakushadze, Giorgi Korsantia, Luka Liklikadze, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Thaddus McFadden, Duda Sanadze, Tornike Shengelia, Giorgi Shermadini, Giorgi Tsintsadze, Tiorgi Turdziladze.
2:28 PMan hour ago

Venezuela

Venezuela are fourth and last in the group with just two points. The Venezuelan team lost both games: Slovenia, 100-86, and Cape Verde, 81-75.
2:23 PMan hour ago

Georgia

Georgia are second in group F with three points, one behind leaders Slovenia. The Georgians opened with an 85-60 win over Cape Verde and then lost 88-67 to Slovenia.
2:18 PM2 hours ago

Groups

Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy

Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China and Puerto Rico

Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece and New Zealand

Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro and Lithuania

Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia and Japan

Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela

Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast

Group H: Canada, Latvia, France and Lebanon.

The tournament's biggest winners: United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).

2:13 PM2 hours ago

Basketball World Cup

The Basketball World Cup, also known as the FIBA Basketball World Cup, is an international men's basketball tournament organized by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Like the Football World Cup, the Basketball World Cup takes place every four years and brings together the best national basketball teams from around the world.

The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (now Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (now independent nations) have featured prominently in the competition over the years.

The United States has been remarkably successful in the Basketball World Cup, winning several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attracts more attention than the Basketball World Cup.

The current edition, in 2023, will have three venues: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. The current edition has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. Two teams qualify for the next round and so the round of 16 begins, just like the soccer World Cup.

FIBA
FIBA
2:08 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Georgia vs Venezuela live this Wednesday (30), at the Okinawa Arena at 4 am ET, for the Basketball World Cup. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition.
2:03 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Basketball World Cup Match: Georgia vs Venezuela Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo