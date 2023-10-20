Top 5 NBA Western Conference ring contenders

For many, it is the most competitive conference in the entire competition. The truth is that for the last two years they have been winners of the western conference. Mistakes are not allowed and there are many who fall short of their goal.

The Dallas Mavericks, for example, were out of the playoffs. For their part, Phoenix Suns became the only team to win two games against a champion team that swept Los Angeles Lakers. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray return to create a dynasty.

Top 5 ring favorites

5. Sacramento Kings

Last season's surprise team continues to prove in every game that the commitment is the same as it was a year ago. A team that has created a star like DeAaron Fox with a fan base that supports them in every game.

pregame vibes pic.twitter.com/yFrEXwfsIs - Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 20, 2023

Their finish was dramatic in the first round against the defending champs who they took to Game 7. Stephen Curry had to put on a tremendous performance to neutralize a team led by one of the league's great power forwards in Domantas Sabonis. The dream is still very much alive and present.

4. Los Angeles Clippers

The team of Khawi Leonard and Paul George is always in the pools and even more now that they have Russell Westbrook in their ranks. Norman Powell must take a step forward and if injuries do not frustrate the plans of the management, they will be protagonists.

Game day vibes for the TL 📈 pic.twitter.com/fgbwzoGbAd - LA Clippers (@LAClippers) October 19, 2023.

The rumors of a possible trade of Russell Westbrook for James Harden generates much more expectations among fans of the franchise that continues to work on its new arena inside Los Angeles. A commitment that adds up and continues to achieve the ring.

3. Golden State Warriors

The team of Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry along with Draymond Green adds new additions such as Chris Paul to reach the conference finals this season and fight for their hypothetical fifth ring in recent years.

"We talkin' about practice" - Stephen Curry 🗣️



Golden State tips off their season on #KiaTipOff23 opening night 👀



📅: Warriors-Suns || October 24

📺: 10pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/dujaGoDfxf - NBA (@NBA) October 17, 2023.

The controversy generated with Jordan Poole is an episode that has been shelved with his departure and now a team is put together in the image and likeness of its point guard who is in his final years. Usman Garuba has been one of the team's reinforcements for the season.

2. Phoenix Suns

The team of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker adds an important addition such as Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic. This year, together with Okogie, they expect to have much more physical players on the bench. It is the team that has brought more players to get the coveted ring.

SUNS WINS! pic.twitter.com/Aph1amuy1C - Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 17, 2023

Last season lacked more aggressiveness against the champs and this year they know if they can surround their stars with role players they can get the ring. Plus Devin Booker finished in a great shape being the best player looking at stats of all the playoffs.

1. Denver Nuggets

The high mileage team was the underdog in the playoffs. But in every message they made clear that they have a single goal, to achieve the ring. Michael Malone already said that now they must achieve the most difficult thing, to stay at the top.

About that time ⏰ pic.twitter.com/YO5CNgN0NX - Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 20, 2023.

They were first in the regular season and in the fight for the ring and are ready to show their most competitive side to fight for everything this year. Nikola Jokic will be back to fight for the MVP and his teammate Jamal Murray will be convinced he wants to be part of the All Star.