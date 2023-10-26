Points and Highlights Chicago Bulls 104-124 Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
FULL TIME!
4Q - 03:00
100 POINTS!
END OF 3Q:
3Q - 02:00
3Q - 06:00
3Q - 09:00
HALFTIME!
2Q - 03:00
2Q - 08:00
2Q - 10:00
END OF 1Q:
Q1 - 01:00
Q1 - 04:00
Q1 - 08:17
START THE GAME!
Bulls starter:
Bulls:
In this way, the Illinois franchise seems to be in limbo. It's not strong enough to fight for the top of the conference, and not bad enough to be in a good position for the next draft. What's more, the rumors of a mid-season change of course will increase if things don't go well.
So the team has a lot to prove in 2023/24. Thus, led by the duo of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls hope to start the campaign with a win in front of their home crowd. A defeat, on the other hand, would increase the fans' distrust.
Thunder starter
Thunder:
The team has a coach who knows how to work with youngsters. Mark Daigneault, in fact, has the full confidence of the franchise's management. He has already shown that he can develop talent. In his hands, Shai has become one of the NBA's stars.
Above all, the Thunder showed clear signs of evolution in the last campaign. The icing on the cake could be rookie Chet Holmgren. The franchise's rebuilding process has reached a crucial point. In other words, now is the time to aim for a place in the playoffs. The team was already competitive in 2022/23. But now the expectation is to move up a level.
Last meeting
Matches this season
25/10/23: Oklahoma City Thunder v Chicago Bulls - 21h
22/11/23: Chicago Bulls vs Oklahoma City Thunder - 22h
In the current season...
For this season, the Oklahoma City Thunder will need to take a new step in their rebuilding. Mark Daigneault, the team's coach, has already shown that he is capable of taking the team to the post-season, and that is the franchise's main objective.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Chicago Bulls squad:
Chicago Bulls
1 HOUR!
When is Chicago Bulls vs Oklahoma City Thunder and how to follow LIVE?
Venue: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Time: 9pm
Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)
Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil
How and where to watch Chicago Bulls vs Oklahoma City Thunder live streaming
Divisions
- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.
- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.
- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.
- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.
- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.
- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.
At last season's Play-in!
In the all-time regular season series between the teams, the Thunder hold a narrow 78-77 advantage and won both meetings last season. That includes a 124-110 away win in the most recent meeting on January 13, 2023.
DeMar DeRozan
DeRozan ranks seventh among active players with 21,685 points, LaVine set the Chicago single-season record for 3-point shots (204) for the second consecutive season and Vucevic recorded 51 double-doubles to become the fourth player in franchise history with 50 or more in a season.
The trio are starting their third season together, and Vucevic sees the window closing for a title run.
Chet Holmgren
Holmgren, who is 6'7", was the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft before suffering a Lisfranc injury to his right foot 14 months ago in a professional game and then undergoing season-ending surgery.
Now, the Thunder are counting on the former Gonzaga star to help them climb the standings.
"He's progressed very well," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said last week. "That starts with the fact that he's worked very hard to get back to this point with rehab, with great discipline. I give him a lot of credit for that, so I'm happy for him that he's competing again and that he got through it."
Oklahoma City Thunder
The team's roster suffered almost no losses compared to last season. Only Jared Butler and Dario Saric left. On the other hand, Davis Bertans, Victor Oladipo, Jack White and Vasilije Micic (two-time EuroLeague MVP) arrived, as well as freshmen Cason Wallace and Keyontae Johnson, drafted this year. They join a young Thunder squad led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and featuring the likes of Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, Luguentz Dort, among others.
But the biggest expectation for the Mark Daigneault-coached franchise is how Chet Holmgren will perform. After all, the second pick of the 2022 Draft missed all of last season and he enters 2023/24 as one of the top freshman names of the year.
With such young and promising players, Oklahoma is looking forward to another season of progress, in search of a direct playoff berth.
Chicago Bulls
With few changes to their lineup, the team mainly signed Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig, who were with the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, respectively. The arrival of the two seeks to increase the depth of the squad and improve their three-ball shooting. Freshmen Onuralp Bitim, Adama Sanogo and Julian Phillips also arrived. While Patrick Beverley, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr. and Marko Simonovic have left.
The great hopes of the team coached by Billy Donovan still revolve around the trio Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, since Lonzo Ball (still injured) will hardly be seen on the court in 2023/24.