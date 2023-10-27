New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks of October 27th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 5:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Latest New York Knicks lineup
The last quintet of the New York Knicks:
RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Jalen Brunson.
Atlanta Hawks latest lineup
The last Atlanta Hawks quintet:
John Collins, De'Andre Hunter, Clint Capela, Dejounte Murray and Trae Young.
New York Knicks Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Julius Randle (#30), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his eighth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 25.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Mitchell Robinson (#23) who this season has managed to average 7.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Jalen Brunson (#11) will be key to making assists. Last season he had a good tournament. He started this season well by averaging 23.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
New York Knicks in the tournament
The New York Knicks had a bad start to the regular season, with 0 games won and 1 lost, they established themselves in fourteenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on October 25 against the Boston Celtics, where the New York Knicks lost 108 to 104 at Madison Square Garden and thus the New York Knicks suffered another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Atlanta Hawks Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, point guard Trae Young (#11), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fourth year in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he averages 27.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Clint Capela (#15) who this season has managed to average 11.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Dejounte Murray (#5) will be key to making assists. He arrives as a new player to the Hawks and this season he has averaged 20.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
Atlanta Hawks in the tournament
The Atlanta Hawks started the tournament very badly by losing their first game of the season. This year they are once again a strong team competing in the Eastern Conference. They had a bad start to the 2023-2024 regular season, with 0 games won and 1 lost, they are in fifteenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can be first place in the east. Their last game was on October 25 against the Charlotte Hornets, where the Atlanta Hawks lost 129 to 114 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and thus suffered another loss in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Friday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The State Farm Arena will be the venue for the regular season game, located in the city of Atlanta, Georgia. It cost 214 million dollars to build, it is the home of the Atlanta Hawks. It opened on September 5, 1999 and has a capacity of 20,300 spectators.