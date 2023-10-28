New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the start time of the New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans game in several countries:
Argentina: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 20 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 19 hours on NBATV
Spain: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 17 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Knicks absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Julius Randle, a must see player!
The New York forward is one of the great figures of the team and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Knicks' offensive leaders with an average of 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game per game. The Knicks figure has begun to show his best basketball and has connected very well with Jalen Brunson and Michael Robinson. The forward's connection with players like RJ Barrett, Josh Hart and Immanuel Quickley will be essential to meet New York's objectives. Randle will look to be the team's leading scorer and will make the Knicks look to fight for a spot in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
How does the Knicks get here?
The New York team arrives after having had a great season, the project surprised with the rapid adaptation of young players like RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin, with this they achieved a record of 47 wins and 35 losses. They managed to get into the playoffs and eliminate Cleveland in the first round, however, they fell in the second round against the Heat and were left out of the Conference Finals. However, the team left good feelings that a significant improvement could come in the future, the project was renewed for this new season with the arrival of players like Jalen Brunson, Isaiah Hartenstein and Donte DiVicenzo to improve the squad and the second unit . The Knicks' goals are to return to the playoffs and avoid elimination in the first round. The team is very good and we will see how far they can go and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Pelicans absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Brando Ingram, a must see player!
The Pelicans forward began being the team's offensive leader with an average of 22.0 points, 4.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. Ingram is coming off a difficult season, he only participated in 55 of the 82 regular season games and saw the great level shown a few years ago fall when he won the “Most Improved Player” award. So his objective will be to become the leader of the team. Together with CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson, they hope to get a place in the Play-offs and be a difficult opponent from distance and in the paint. With the incorporation of CJ McCollum, the New Orleans forward returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, Ingram will seek to be one of the candidates for the MVP of the 2023-2024 season.
How does the Pelicans get here?
The New Orleans team starts this season with the sole objective of getting back into the playoffs and being an uncomfortable team on the court. The Pelicans are not favorites in the West but they have a great squad. They finished last season with a record of 42 wins and 40 losses to finish in ninth place and enter the Play-In, where they were left out against Oklahoma and did not get their ticket to the Playoffs. Those from New Orleans are running to be one of the favorites to fight for the championship of their Conference and with the talent of CJ McColllum, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valaciunas, Zion Williamson and Hebert Jones they will try to finish at the top of the table. The Pelicans are one of the candidates to get into the Playoffs and fight to finish at the top of the Western Conference.
Where's the game?
The Smoothie King Center located in Oklahoma City will be the venue for this preseason duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 18,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Smoothie King Center, at 7 p.m.