Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

When is Houston Rockets vs Golden States Warriors and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors live streaming
Victor Wembanyama
To add to the player's expectations, he won the MVP award in the French domestic league and led his team to the finals. Some of his regular season games, as well as all his playoff games, were broadcast on the NBA's official app.
The boy's first game in the league may not have been very impressive, with 15 points from 9 shots and 2 assists, but he showed a formidable parallel.
Check out Forbes' complete ranking of the NBA's most valuable franchises in 2023:
1. Golden State Warriors: 7.7 billion
2. New York Knicks: 6.6 billion
3. Los Angeles Lakers: 6.4 billion
4. Boston Celtics: 4.7 billion
5. Los Angeles Clippers: 4.65 billion
6. Chicago Bulls: 4.6 billion
7. Dallas Mavericks: 4.5 billion
8. Houston Rockets: 4.4 billion
9. Philadelphia 76ers: 4.3 billion
10. Toronto Raptors: 4.1 billion
11. Phoenix Suns: 4 billion
12. Miami Heat: 3.9 billion
13. Brooklyn Nets: 3.85 billion
14. Washington Wizards: 3.5 billion
15. Denver Nuggets: 3.37 billion
16. Cleveland Cavaliers: 3.35 billion
17. Sacramento Kings: 3.33 billion
18. Atlanta Hawks: 3.32 billion
19. San Antonio Spurs: 3.25 billion
20. Milwaukee Bucks: 3.2 billion
21. Utah Jazz: 3.09 billion
22. Portland Trail Blazers: 3.08 billion
23. Detroit Pistons: 3.07 billion
24. Oklahoma City Thunder: 3.05 billion
25. Charlotte Hornets: 3 billion
26. Orlando Magic: 2.95 billion
27. Indiana Pacers: 2.9 billion
28. New Orleans Pelicans: 2.55 billion
29. Minnesota Timberwolves: 2.5 billion
30. Memphis Grizzlies: 2.4 billion
more than US$6 billion
It's important to remember that in 2010, the current owners of the Golden State Warriors, Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, bought the franchise for US$450 million. Today, the franchise is worth 17 times as much and generates the highest revenue in the league. Last season, the Warriors earned 48% more than any other team, reaching an impressive US$ 765 million.
Warriors: NBA's most valuable franchise
According to the ranking, the Northern California franchise has an estimated value of US$7.7 billion. In second place is the Knicks, valued at US$6.6 billion. Rounding off the top three are the Lakers, who are worth around US$6.4 billion.
Keeping an eye on the game
The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings met in the playoffs last season on Friday night. Stephen Curry and De'Aaron Fox fought a battle, but the Warriors ended up beating the Kings 122-114 in Sacramento. Curry scored 41 points, while Fox was the master of the final quarter, scoring 22 of his 39 points there alone.
The Houston Rockets are a little behind in their rebuilding process, as they don't have a big star. The bet on more experienced players to make up the squad has yet to prove itself. The team was beaten by the Orlando Magic in the first round.
Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
Time: 8pm
Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)
Real time: VAVEL Brazil