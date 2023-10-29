Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA
Foto: Golden States Warriors

Update Live Commentary
When is Houston Rockets vs Golden States Warriors and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Time: 8pm

Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

How and where to watch Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors match will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
Victor Wembanyama

Officially measured at 2.26m, the expectation surrounding Victor Wembanyama has been compared to that of LeBron James. The 19-year-old forward is a complete player, capable of scoring in the basket or shooting from midcourt, and on defense, he can score from any position.

To add to the player's expectations, he won the MVP award in the French domestic league and led his team to the finals. Some of his regular season games, as well as all his playoff games, were broadcast on the NBA's official app.

The boy's first game in the league may not have been very impressive, with 15 points from 9 shots and 2 assists, but he showed a formidable parallel.

Rockets cast:

Cast: Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Aaron Holiday, Trevor Hudgins, Victor Oladipo, Jalen Green, Jeenathan Williams, Reggie Bullock, Nate Hinton, Dillon Brooks, Jae'Sean Tate, Cam Whitmore, Jermaine Samuels, Matthew Mayer, Tari Eason, Jeff Green, Darius Days, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun, Jock Landale, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Boban Marjanovic.
Rockets:

Keen to return to relevance in the NBA, the Rockets invested heavily in their squad and coaching staff. They've brought in reliable names. However, Udoka will have a big challenge ahead of him. Last season, Houston had the second worst defense and the fourth worst offense in the league. However, the extremely young squad has gained experienced reinforcements.

 
more than US$6 billion

This is the first time in the league's history that three different teams have been valued at more than US$6 billion. This is an increasingly strong sign of the NBA's growth worldwide, given that for the 2023/24 season, the expectation is that around R$13 billion (over US$65 billion) will be raised, 11% more than last season.

It's important to remember that in 2010, the current owners of the Golden State Warriors, Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, bought the franchise for US$450 million. Today, the franchise is worth 17 times as much and generates the highest revenue in the league. Last season, the Warriors earned 48% more than any other team, reaching an impressive US$ 765 million.

Warriors: NBA's most valuable franchise

The Golden State Warriors are a success not only on the court, but also off it. According to a survey carried out by Forbes magazine, the Warriors are the most valuable franchise in the entire NBA, marking only the second time in more than two decades that a team other than the Los Angeles and New York franchises has topped the list.

According to the ranking, the Northern California franchise has an estimated value of US$7.7 billion. In second place is the Knicks, valued at US$6.6 billion. Rounding off the top three are the Lakers, who are worth around US$6.4 billion.

Keeping an eye on the game

Houston Rockets vs Golden States Warriors live NBA action this Sunday (25) at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, United States, at 7pm ET.

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings met in the playoffs last season on Friday night. Stephen Curry and De'Aaron Fox fought a battle, but the Warriors ended up beating the Kings 122-114 in Sacramento. Curry scored 41 points, while Fox was the master of the final quarter, scoring 22 of his 39 points there alone.

The Houston Rockets are a little behind in their rebuilding process, as they don't have a big star. The bet on more experienced players to make up the squad has yet to prove itself. The team was beaten by the Orlando Magic in the first round.

Welcome to the Houston Rockets vs Golden States Warriors live stream

Hello, basketball lovers! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Houston Rockets on one side. On the other side is the Golden States Warriors. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
