New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
Photo: NBA

9:00 PMa few seconds ago

3Q|10:31

Okoro scores a basket that gets the Cavs closer at the register. 

The New Yorkers call timeout.

8:58 PM2 minutes ago

3Q|11:27

M. Robinson pushes the ball to convert the first basket of the third quarter.
8:56 PM4 minutes ago

3Q|12:00

The second half of the Knicks vs Cavaliers begins.
8:40 PM20 minutes ago

2Q|0:00

The first half of the game ends, we go to the break with the advantage for the visitors. 

New York Knicks 58 - 52 Cleveland Cavaliers

8:37 PM23 minutes ago

2Q|0:06

Tristan Thompson is fouled and scores both foul shots.
8:36 PM25 minutes ago

2Q|1:06

D. Mitchell adds one more basket (20 points in the game).
8:34 PM26 minutes ago

2Q|1:25

With an assist from Brunson, Randle scores a three-pointer to make it a 3-possession difference again.
8:32 PM28 minutes ago

2Q|2:40

Knicks Timeout.
8:30 PM30 minutes ago

2Q|2:42

Tristan Thompson hangs at the rim and gets two points. The deficit is down to just two points, Knicks win it.
8:28 PM32 minutes ago

2Q|4:17

Donovan Mitchell gets an offensive rebound, scores a two-point shot and is fouled by Jalen Brunson. 

He scores the free throw.

8:26 PM34 minutes ago

2Q|6:54

Cavaliers call timeout.
8:25 PM36 minutes ago

2Q|8:13

DiVicenzo commits a foul, Max Strus only scores a free throw. 

Brunson is replaced by Donte.

8:23 PM38 minutes ago

2Q|9:26

Great basket by RJ Barret (adds 7pts in the game).
8:21 PM40 minutes ago

2Q|10:04

Donte DiVicenzo scores a three-pointer, the Knicks continue to add to the score.
8:17 PM43 minutes ago

2Q|11:26

Isiah Hartenstein scores two points, the lead increases in this second period.
8:15 PMan hour ago

2Q|12:00

8:14 PMan hour ago

1Q|0:00

End of the first period.

New York Knicks 28 - 24 Cleveland Cavaliers

8:12 PMan hour ago

1Q|1:02

Emoni Bates scores a three-pointer, it's only a one-possession game.
8:11 PMan hour ago

1Q|2:33

After a Cleveland foul by Emoni Bates, the Cavaliers called timeout. 

The difference is only one point.

8:09 PMan hour ago

1Q|4:28

Georges Niang scores a three-pointer, Donovan Mitchell adds an assist.
8:07 PMan hour ago

1Q|5:45

Tom Thibodeau's team called a timeout.
8:05 PMan hour ago

1Q|5:53

Issac Okoro scores a three-point shot, the Cavs have cut an 8-5 deficit.
8:04 PMan hour ago

1Q|7:51

RJ Barret scores a three-pointer, Julius assists.
8:01 PMan hour ago

1Q|9:20

Randle gets an offensive rebound and Brunson makes a basket inside the paint.
8:00 PMan hour ago

New York Knicks Lineup

7:59 PMan hour ago

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup

7:57 PMan hour ago

1Q|10:37

Julius Randle misses a three-pointer.
7:55 PMan hour ago

1Q|11:35

Jalen Brunson converts the first basket of the game.
7:52 PMan hour ago

1Q|12:00

The game has started.
7:43 PMan hour ago

Follow here New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Score

Good duel in the eastern conference of the NBA. Both teams are looking for the victory. Do not miss a detail of the match New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
7:38 PMan hour ago

7:33 PMan hour ago

Knicks vs Cavaliers history

The last time the two teams met was on April 26th of the same year, when the Knicks won 106-95 in the playoffs.
7:28 PM2 hours ago

New York Knicks News

On the other side, the 'Knickerbocker' squad has had a rather irregular start, increasing their shooting percentage, especially from the main offensive stalwarts, Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. 
This break was of course very good for them, as they have played back to back duels against Atlanta and New Orleans respectively.
7:23 PM2 hours ago

Cleveland Cavaliers News

Star Donovan Mitchell is expected to make it to this game, however, it will be after a rest after missing the last date due to hamstring discomfort. 
On Halloween night, the New York Islanders will be looking for revenge from last season, when the Knicks eliminated them in the first round of the playoffs.
7:18 PM2 hours ago

How are the New York Knicks doing?

The Knicks started the season on the wrong foot, after losing to the Boston Celtics (108-104) and then in Atlanta, where they won their first game against the Hawks (126-120). In their last game, they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans (96-87).

Although the record is similar between the two teams, the Knicks already know what it means to win on the road, while the Cavs have yet to win at home this season.

7:13 PM2 hours ago

How are the Cleveland Cavaliers coming along?

Prior to this game, the Cavs have recorded two consecutive losses and one win in the beginning of the 2023 NBA season. The Cleveland team lost to the Indiana Pacers (125-113), Oklahoma City Thunder (108-105) and a victory over the Brooklyn Nets (!14-113). 

Their record is 1-2, however, at home they have not been able to win and are in 12th place in the NBA Eastern Conference.

7:08 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

It is a multipurpose sports venue located in the city of Cleveland, Ohio, United States. Inside this pavilion the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA games are played.

The Rocket Mortgage was inaugurated in 1994, within the construction of the Gateway Sports and Entertainment Complex, a complex located in downtown Cleveland, where Progressive Field, the stadium where the Cleveland Guardians play in Major League Baseball, is also located. 

It has a capacity for a little more than 19,000 attendees and it is said that its construction had a cost of 100 billion dollars.

 

7:03 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the2023 NBA match: New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Updates!

My name is Marco García and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Big game that awaits us this Halloween night in Ohio, the Cavs host the Knicks in the first game of this series. 
