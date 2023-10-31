New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
3Q|10:31
3Q|11:27
3Q|12:00
2Q|0:00
New York Knicks 58 - 52 Cleveland Cavaliers
2Q|0:06
2Q|1:06
2Q|1:25
2Q|2:40
2Q|2:42
2Q|4:17
He scores the free throw.
2Q|6:54
2Q|8:13
Brunson is replaced by Donte.
2Q|9:26
2Q|10:04
2Q|11:26
2Q|12:00
1Q|0:00
New York Knicks 28 - 24 Cleveland Cavaliers
1Q|1:02
1Q|2:33
The difference is only one point.
1Q|4:28
1Q|5:45
1Q|5:53
1Q|7:51
1Q|9:20
New York Knicks Lineup
GAME TIME 🚨 pic.twitter.com/CxXUu7hzRc— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 31, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup
Halloween night's first five. 🎃 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/7tJKCPihSW— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 31, 2023
1Q|10:37
1Q|11:35
1Q|12:00
Follow here New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Score
How to watch New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live in TV channel in USA
USA Time: 7:30 pm (ET)
USA TV channel (English): [Primer Video]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [NBA League Pass]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Knicks vs Cavaliers history
New York Knicks News
This break was of course very good for them, as they have played back to back duels against Atlanta and New Orleans respectively.
Cleveland Cavaliers News
On Halloween night, the New York Islanders will be looking for revenge from last season, when the Knicks eliminated them in the first round of the playoffs.
How are the New York Knicks doing?
Although the record is similar between the two teams, the Knicks already know what it means to win on the road, while the Cavs have yet to win at home this season.
How are the Cleveland Cavaliers coming along?
Their record is 1-2, however, at home they have not been able to win and are in 12th place in the NBA Eastern Conference.
The match will be played at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
The Rocket Mortgage was inaugurated in 1994, within the construction of the Gateway Sports and Entertainment Complex, a complex located in downtown Cleveland, where Progressive Field, the stadium where the Cleveland Guardians play in Major League Baseball, is also located.
It has a capacity for a little more than 19,000 attendees and it is said that its construction had a cost of 100 billion dollars.
The New Yorkers call timeout.